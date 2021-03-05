Prime Supply Demand
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 5 March 2021
- Activations: 10
The Perfect Supply & Demand Indicator for the MetaTrader 4 Platform !
It comes packed with the following features...
- Supply & Demand Zones
The indicator charts Supply & Demand Zones on your favorite profiles. It works on all time frames and in all markets.
- Fresh & Used Zones
The indicator color codes each zone so that you know if it's fresh or not.
When the zone is no longer fresh it changes color, indicating that price have already traded at the level once or multiple times before.
- Structure Filter
You can select the distance price needs to travel in order for a Supply/Demand Zone to be created.
The indicator comes pre-set to 3x: This means that the move away from the level must be at least 3x greater than the level itself.
- Session Filter
This feature is suitable for intraday traders. The indicator comes pre-set to London & New York Trading Hours UTC/GMT+1.
- Alert System
Select between Pop Up/Email and Push Notifications to get alerted when price reach a fresh Zone.
Note: Alerts are triggered on a closing basis and only at fresh zones.
Prime Strategy
- Enter the market at Supply or Demand Zone located at the origin of a strong move in price.
- Stop Loss should be placed on the opposite side of the zone.
- Exit the market when you have a minimum reward of 1:1 or higher.
- Alternative: Use a Trailing Stop with the same value as the zone.
Example: If the zone is 20 pips then use a 20 pip Trailing Stop, with no Take Profit.
This enables the potential for greater gains while still maintaining low risk.
Parameter Values
Supply Demand Zones
- Supply Zones: True/False
- Supply Fresh: Orange
- Supply Used: Moccasin
- Demand Zones: True/False
- Demand Fresh: SteelBlue
- Demand Used: PowderBlue
- Line Color: Black
Structure Filter
- Structure: 3.0
Session Filter
- Start Hour: 22
- Stop Hour: 08
- Separation Lines: True/False
Alert System
- Enable Pop Up Alerts: True/False
- Enable Email Alerts: True/False
- Enable Push Notifications: True/False