Prime Supply Demand

The Perfect Supply & Demand Indicator for the MetaTrader 4 Platform !

It comes packed with the following features...

  • Supply & Demand Zones
    The indicator charts Supply & Demand Zones on your favorite profiles. It works on all time frames and in all markets.
      • Fresh & Used Zones
        The indicator color codes each zone so that you know if it's fresh or not.
        When the zone is no longer fresh it changes color, indicating that price have already traded at the level once or multiple times before.
      • Structure Filter
        You can select the distance price needs to travel in order for a Supply/Demand Zone to be created.
        The indicator comes pre-set to 3x: This means that the move away from the level must be at least 3x greater than the level itself.
      • Session Filter
        This feature is suitable for intraday traders. The indicator comes pre-set to London & New York Trading Hours UTC/GMT+1.
      • Alert System
        Select between Pop Up/Email and Push Notifications to get alerted when price reach a fresh Zone.
        Note: Alerts are triggered on a closing basis and only at fresh zones.

          Prime Strategy

          1. Enter the market at Supply or Demand Zone located at the origin of a strong move in price.
          2. Stop Loss should be placed on the opposite side of the zone.
          3. Exit the market when you have a minimum reward of 1:1 or higher.
          • Alternative: Use a Trailing Stop with the same value as the zone.
            Example: If the zone is 20 pips then use a 20 pip Trailing Stop, with no Take Profit.
            This enables the potential for greater gains while still maintaining low risk.


          Parameter Values

          Supply Demand Zones

          • Supply Zones: True/False
          • Supply Fresh: Orange
          • Supply Used: Moccasin
          • Demand Zones: True/False
          • Demand Fresh: SteelBlue
          • Demand Used: PowderBlue
          • Line Color: Black
          Structure Filter
          • Structure: 3.0
          Session Filter
          • Start Hour: 22
          • Stop Hour: 08
          • Separation Lines: True/False
          Alert System

          • Enable Pop Up Alerts: True/False
          • Enable Email Alerts: True/False
          • Enable Push Notifications: True/False


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          Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
          Day Trader Master
          Oleg Rodin
          5 (15)
          Indicators
          Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
          Mechanism Trend
          Vitalii Zakharuk
          Indicators
          The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
          Trend Lines PRO
          Roman Podpora
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
          Volume Break Oscillator MT4
          Roberto Bonati
          Indicators
          Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
          TrendDecoder Premium
          Christophe Pa Trouillas
          5 (8)
          Indicators
          Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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