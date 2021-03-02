The EA is optimized for the most conservative trading! Aggressive settings Attention!!!!! The EA is configured and does not require optimization, testing and trading strictly on XAUUSD. For a more aggressive trading method after the purchase, please contact your personal messages to get the settings!

Advisor monitoring

HOW TO CHECK: Select timeframe M5. Set your initial deposit at 1000. Use the every tick method Problems with the test? Write me









To open (close, reverse) positions, the MA, CCI, BOLLINGER BANDS, STOCHASTIC, MACD indicators are used as well as the author's algorithm for averaging positions and opening orders. Uses pending orders! Dynamic StopLoss and TakeProfit.

Also, the Expert Advisor has a built-in grid algorithm for overclocking the deposit on the M5 timeframe, (disabled by default, to work with this algorithm, after purchase, please contact your personal messages to receive Presets)

The EA places pending orders according to the specified algorithm and uses averaging in case of a losing order, trading strictly on the M5 timeframes





The most accurate backtests allowed us to show a high percentage of payments and good resistance to unexpected market events.

The recommended testing period is from 2020 to the present.

Attention!!!!! To trade on individual assets, please write in private messages to get the settings. G Dragon EA - configured to trade on XAUUSD





Recommendations



Recommended timeframe - M5.

- The Expert is configured for XAUUSD

Not broker sensitive, but Ecn broker is always better

broker is always better It is always recommended to use low latency vps .

. Recommended leverage is 1:500 or more.

Minimum deposit - 500 USD

Recommended deposit - 1000 USD

Nano Account deposit 100 USD

FIFO compatible



























































































































































