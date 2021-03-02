G Dragon EA

4.33

The EA is optimized for the most conservative trading!

Aggressive settings

Attention!!!!! The EA is configured and does not require optimization, testing and trading strictly on XAUUSD. For a more aggressive trading method after the purchase, please contact your personal messages to get the settings!


Advisor monitoring

HOW TO CHECK:

  1. Select timeframe M5.
  2. Set your initial deposit at 1000.
  3. Use the every tick method
  4. Problems with the test? Write me

To open (close, reverse) positions, the MA, CCI, BOLLINGER BANDS, STOCHASTIC, MACD indicators are used as well as the author's algorithm for averaging positions and opening orders.

Uses pending orders! Dynamic StopLoss and TakeProfit.

Also, the Expert Advisor has a built-in grid algorithm for overclocking the deposit on the M5 timeframe, (disabled by default, to work with this algorithm, after purchase, please contact your personal messages to receive Presets)

The EA places pending orders according to the specified algorithm and uses averaging in case of a losing order, trading strictly on the  M5 timeframes


The most accurate backtests allowed us to show a high percentage of payments and good resistance to unexpected market events.

The recommended testing period is from 2020 to the present.

Attention!!!!! To trade on individual assets, please write in private messages to get the settings.

G Dragon EA - configured to trade on XAUUSD


Recommendations

  • Recommended timeframe - M5.
  • The Expert is configured for XAUUSD
  • Not broker sensitive, but Ecn broker is always better
  • It is always recommended to use low latency vps.
  • Recommended leverage is 1:500 or more.
  • Minimum deposit - 500 USD
  • Recommended deposit - 1000 USD
  • Nano Account deposit 100 USD
  • FIFO compatible
For other questions, please contact your private messages!








































Reviews 8
Anton Borodin
64
Anton Borodin 2026.03.15 03:19 
 

большое спасибо за советника. Все супер

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.02.26 23:34 
 

Me sale un mensaje de error al intentar hacer pruebas . GRACIAS

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12352
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:13 
 

Excelente

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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
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Anton Borodin
64
Anton Borodin 2026.03.15 03:19 
 

большое спасибо за советника. Все супер

wj810831
35
wj810831 2025.08.16 07:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.02.26 23:34 
 

Me sale un mensaje de error al intentar hacer pruebas . GRACIAS

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12352
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:13 
 

Excelente

TKL
99
TKL 2023.10.27 15:49 
 

High risk martingale system

miaobei1985
24
miaobei1985 2023.05.09 08:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Denis Nikolaev
71078
Denis Nikolaev 2021.07.30 19:12 
 

Good job!

Igor Kotlyarov
8313
Reply from developer Igor Kotlyarov 2021.07.30 19:51
Thank you.
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 11:24 
 

Good job.

Igor Kotlyarov
8313
Reply from developer Igor Kotlyarov 2021.05.10 11:33
Thank you.
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