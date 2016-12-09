News Detector

5

News Detector -the robot allows placing market or pending orders with a single click on the panel. The EA is a good assistant for scalping, news trading and for opening a multitude deals. The robot consists of a calendar and the News Trade Panel. The orders for the selected news can be placed either manually or automatically. The lines indicate distance for placing the order. The EA trades the pair it is attached to. The trailing stop and breakeven features will take care of the deal, in case it is unable to reach the take profit level.

The EA has a built-in recovery function, which helps recover after a loss.

If the parameter is enabled and the trade moves in the unfavorable direction, the recovery zone algorithm starts hedging your trade by placing an opposite order of a multiple lot size.

If market turns back, the same procedure starts again. If the function is enabled, orders are placed without stop levels.

The robot tries to close the first triggered order with profit specified in TakeProfit. If hedging is applied, the EA tries to close at the total profit of OrdersProfit.

  • The EA can work with both limit and stop orders.
  • The calendar time is set automatically according to the computer time.
  • Instantly deletes the second opposite order when the first one triggers.
  • It can open pending/market orders at a given distance from the current price with a single click on the panel.
  • It is possible to set the maximum spread for opening pending orders.
  • Parameters are modified right on the trade panel.
  • The EA stores settings for each currency pair.
  • The robot only works with its own orders.

The news data is downloaded from http://www.investing.com/economic-calendar/. This site should be added to the list of allowed URL for the EA operation.

Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Webrequest > Add: http://ec.forexprostools.com

he calendar is updated every 15 minutes, at moment the news is released or when the "Update" button is pressed

Parameters

  • panel_color - the color of the trading panel.
  • calendar_color - the color of the calendar panel.
  • done_news - the number of past news events displayed in the calendar.
  • upcoming_news - the number of upcoming news events displayed in the calendar.
  • expiration - expiration time of orders in seconds.
  • addstopdist% - percent to increase the recovery zone channel for the next trade.
  • LotMultipler - multiplier for a new trade.
  • OrdersProfit - the total profit to close a series of orders.


Trading Panel

  • Time - broker time converted to local time.
  • Spred - current spread.
  • MaxSpred - the maximum spread at which order can be opened.
  • Deviation - deviation from the price (slippage).
  • Lots - lot size.
  • Take profit - take profit.
  • Stop Loss - stop Loss.
  • No Loss - enable/disable moving the order to breakeven.
    • Profit - the number of points for placing the stop loss.
    • Stop - profit in points, at which the stop loss is moved to breakeven level.
  • Trailing - enable/disable the trailing stop function.
    • Start - trailing start value.
    • Distance - distance to the price.
  • Set - placing stop orders.
  • Modify - modifying stop orders in accordance with the new price.
  • Del - deleting stop orders.
  • Distance - distance from the pending for placing the pending orders.
  • Stop Level - the minimum stop level of the broker.
  • Open Buy, Open Sell, Close Buy Close Sell, Close All - buttons for opening/closing market orders.
  • News: - the news for placing the orders.
  • Open sec before relased - the number of seconds before the news release for the EA to place pending orders.
  • Use Stop /Limit orders - use stop or limit orders (stop orders are placed by default).
  • Use recovery algorithm - use the recovery function after losing trades.

Reviews 4
Thinnakorn Tankaya
143
Thinnakorn Tankaya 2017.08.23 13:02 
 

nice tool for news traders

Rico Hehl
411
Rico Hehl 2017.08.08 21:02 
 

Cool and simple to use product! It helps a lot for news trading. Viktor actually added another feature for me I will test and will probably release it officially later as well.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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News Trade Panel
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This trade panel is able to greatly simplify the work for news traders. The utility allows to place market or pending orders with a single mouse click. The trade panel is a good assistant for scalping, news trading and for opening a multitude deals. The orders are placed manually, the lines indicate distance for placing the orders. The trailing stop and breakeven features will take care of the deal, in case it is unable to reach the take profit level. The trade panel can work with both limit and
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Logic Machine is an automated Forex trading Expert Advisor ideal for EURUSD. The robot analyzes the market and automatically determines entry points based on the identified price fluctuations. The robot uses a dynamic system of profit taking and risk control. To make an entry decision, the robot monitors the formation of divergence and filters the signals taking into account patterns by volume. The robot uses virtual floating Take Profit, Stop Loss. Decisions are made at the opening of the bar.
Alize EA
Viktor Barilko
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Alize EA   is an advanced trading advisor specifically designed for Forex market trading. It uses complex mathematical algorithms to analyze the market and make trading decisions based on modified standard indicators and price action analysis. This robot is easy to use and fully automated: simply install it on the AUDCAD chart and set the desired risk level. One of the key features of Alize EA is its advanced averaging system, which adapts to current market conditions. The robot uses virtual f
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viktor_poker
28
viktor_poker 2018.03.30 11:31 
 

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Thinnakorn Tankaya
143
Thinnakorn Tankaya 2017.08.23 13:02 
 

nice tool for news traders

MaxHrust
113
MaxHrust 2017.08.20 07:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rico Hehl
411
Rico Hehl 2017.08.08 21:02 
 

Cool and simple to use product! It helps a lot for news trading. Viktor actually added another feature for me I will test and will probably release it officially later as well.

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