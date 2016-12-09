News Detector
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 26 September 2023
- Activations: 5
News Detector -the robot allows placing market or pending orders with a single click on the panel. The EA is a good assistant for scalping, news trading and for opening a multitude deals. The robot consists of a calendar and the News Trade Panel. The orders for the selected news can be placed either manually or automatically. The lines indicate distance for placing the order. The EA trades the pair it is attached to. The trailing stop and breakeven features will take care of the deal, in case it is unable to reach the take profit level.
The EA has a built-in recovery function, which helps recover after a loss.
If the parameter is enabled and the trade moves in the unfavorable direction, the recovery zone algorithm starts hedging your trade by placing an opposite order of a multiple lot size.
If market turns back, the same procedure starts again. If the function is enabled, orders are placed without stop levels.
The robot tries to close the first triggered order with profit specified in TakeProfit. If hedging is applied, the EA tries to close at the total profit of OrdersProfit.
- The EA can work with both limit and stop orders.
- The calendar time is set automatically according to the computer time.
- Instantly deletes the second opposite order when the first one triggers.
- It can open pending/market orders at a given distance from the current price with a single click on the panel.
- It is possible to set the maximum spread for opening pending orders.
- Parameters are modified right on the trade panel.
- The EA stores settings for each currency pair.
- The robot only works with its own orders.
The news data is downloaded from http://www.investing.com/economic-calendar/. This site should be added to the list of allowed URL for the EA operation.
Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Webrequest > Add: http://ec.forexprostools.com
he calendar is updated every 15 minutes, at moment the news is released or when the "Update" button is pressed
Parameters
- panel_color - the color of the trading panel.
- calendar_color - the color of the calendar panel.
- done_news - the number of past news events displayed in the calendar.
- upcoming_news - the number of upcoming news events displayed in the calendar.
- expiration - expiration time of orders in seconds.
- addstopdist% - percent to increase the recovery zone channel for the next trade.
- LotMultipler - multiplier for a new trade.
- OrdersProfit - the total profit to close a series of orders.
Trading Panel
- Time - broker time converted to local time.
- Spred - current spread.
- MaxSpred - the maximum spread at which order can be opened.
- Deviation - deviation from the price (slippage).
- Lots - lot size.
- Take profit - take profit.
- Stop Loss - stop Loss.
- No Loss - enable/disable moving the order to breakeven.
- Profit - the number of points for placing the stop loss.
- Stop - profit in points, at which the stop loss is moved to breakeven level.
- Trailing - enable/disable the trailing stop function.
- Start - trailing start value.
- Distance - distance to the price.
- Set - placing stop orders.
- Modify - modifying stop orders in accordance with the new price.
- Del - deleting stop orders.
- Distance - distance from the pending for placing the pending orders.
- Stop Level - the minimum stop level of the broker.
- Open Buy, Open Sell, Close Buy Close Sell, Close All - buttons for opening/closing market orders.
- News: - the news for placing the orders.
- Open sec before relased - the number of seconds before the news release for the EA to place pending orders.
- Use Stop /Limit orders - use stop or limit orders (stop orders are placed by default).
- Use recovery algorithm - use the recovery function after losing trades.
nice tool for news traders