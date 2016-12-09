News Detector -the robot allows placing market or pending orders with a single click on the panel. The EA is a good assistant for scalping, news trading and for opening a multitude deals. The robot consists of a calendar and the News Trade Panel. The orders for the selected news can be placed either manually or automatically. The lines indicate distance for placing the order. The EA trades the pair it is attached to. The trailing stop and breakeven features will take care of the deal, in case it is unable to reach the take profit level.

The EA has a built-in recovery function, which helps recover after a loss.

If the parameter is enabled and the trade moves in the unfavorable direction, the recovery zone algorithm starts hedging your trade by placing an opposite order of a multiple lot size.

If market turns back, the same procedure starts again. If the function is enabled, orders are placed without stop levels.

The robot tries to close the first triggered order with profit specified in TakeProfit. If hedging is applied, the EA tries to close at the total profit of OrdersProfit.

The EA can work with both limit and stop orders.

The calendar time is set automatically according to the computer time.

Instantly deletes the second opposite order when the first one triggers.

It can open pending/market orders at a given distance from the current price with a single click on the panel.

It is possible to set the maximum spread for opening pending orders.

Parameters are modified right on the trade panel.

The EA stores settings for each currency pair.

The robot only works with its own orders.

The news data is downloaded from http://www.investing.com/economic-calendar/. This site should be added to the list of allowed URL for the EA operation.

Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Webrequest > Add: http://ec.forexprostools.com

he calendar is updated every 15 minutes, at moment the news is released or when the "Update" button is pressed

Parameters

panel_color - the color of the trading panel.

the color of the trading panel. calendar_color - the color of the calendar panel.

the color of the calendar panel. done_news - the number of past news events displayed in the calendar.

- the number of past news events displayed in the calendar. upcoming_news - the number of upcoming news events displayed in the calendar.

- the number of upcoming news events displayed in the calendar. expiration - expiration time of orders in seconds.

- expiration time of orders in seconds. addstopdist% - percent to increase the recovery zone channel for the next trade.

- percent to increase the recovery zone channel for the next trade. LotMultipler - multiplier for a new trade.

- multiplier for a new trade. OrdersProfit - the total profit to close a series of orders.





Trading Panel