Send Order with Magic Number

Introduction:

Many traders may face such a situation (at least I have experienced it), they need to set a magic number for the order they want to enter manually, but it is time-consuming to modify an EA for an individual order.

So, I want to create a simple tool. As long as I enter some parameters, I can place an order with magic number so that I can do additional operations on this order by some EA in the future.

This tool is to realize such a simple function: set magic number when placing an order.



How to use:

Apply this EA to the chart of currency pair or commodity that you want to enter. It can be any timeframe (30m, 1H, 4h, 1D...). After setting the parameters, you can set the magic number to a pending order or directly enter at current price.





Settings:

Set your Magic Number: it must be an integer.

Set your Lot: lot of the order.

Order Type: Buy at once, Sell at once, pending orders, or do nothing (No Action).

Set your Entry for Pending order: (no use for immediate order) If it is a pending order, set the target entry price. This option is invalid for 'buy/sell at once'.

Set expire time for pending order: (no use for immediate order) set pending order expiry time. This option is invalid for 'buy/sell at once'.

No more order today: (For this Magic Number) If set to true, only one order will be conducted for this magic number in the day; if it is set to false, the next order will be conducted automatically on the same day after this previous magic number order is closed out. If you send an immediate order, it is recommended to set it to true to avoid entering other orders by mistake.

Write your Comment for this order: Comment.

Set your Stop Loss if needed: Stop loss price of your order, please do not set it too close to order open price. Value 0 by default which means no stop loss, you may set it later inside this order.

Set your Take Profit if needed: Take profit price of your order, please do not set it too close to order open price. Value 0 by default which means no take profit, you may set it later inside this order.

Slippage：order slippage.



Points for attention:

You can apply this EA to the same pair/commodity for many times. Just apply it to multiple charts of it and set different magic numbers.



Risk tips:

You acknowledge and understand there is a significant degree of risk involved in trading securities, especially in Forex / stock / commodity trading with leverage. Please be cautious.

Any performance results in this EA represents past performance, not a guarantee of future performance, and is not indicative of any specific investment.

This EA is for reference only . I have no right or obligation to any profit or loss caused by this EA.

