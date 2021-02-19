Trail SL

4.5

Introduction:

This is a simple EA to setup trail stop loss to 1 order's open price when this order has already had some open profits.



Settings:

Enter your order ID - the number of the order at first column
When Open Profit is over ($)_ , reset SL - For example, if set 100, it means if this order has an open profit of $100, then reset its stop loss level to open price.



Points for attention:

    1. Please apply this EA on an active order, and not on a pending order.
    2. Open Profit should not be set too small.



Risk tips:

You acknowledge and understand there is a significant degree of risk involved in trading securities, especially in Forex / stock / commodity trading with leverage. Please be cautious.
Any performance results in this EA represents past performance, not a guarantee of future performance, and is not indicative of any specific investment.
This EA is for reference only . I have no right or obligation to any profit or loss caused by this EA.
Reviews 2
IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.11.20 20:53 
 

Excelente !!!

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.30 07:59 
 

Nice.

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AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
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Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Introduction: Many traders may face such a situation (at least I have experienced it), they need to set a magic number for the order they want to enter manually, but it is time-consuming to modify an EA for an individual order. So, I want to create a simple tool. As long as I enter some parameters, I can place an order with magic number so that I can do additional operations on this order by some EA in the future. This tool is to realize such a simple function: set magic number when placing an o
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Introduction: This EA is inspired by Curtis faith's way of the turtle . Of course, you may think that this theory is a bit out of date. But you have to admit that this theory is a classic theory, and has influence on traders' decision.    This rule is quite simple, even for the beginners to understand. Before you decide to long any commodity (or currency), wait for its price to exceed the highest price in a period of time, and follow the upward trend to enter buy order. Sell order is just the
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Introduction: This EA comes from my recent observation and trading of GBP / JPY. In daily trading, I found that the trend of GBP / JPY has certain rules, and the probability is relatively large, which has a good profit and loss ratio. This EA is very simple, even beginners can easily understand. In 1 trading day, get the highest and lowest price in the first 4 hours of the day. In the rest of this day, if the price breaks above the highest price or below the lowest price, go long or short accord
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IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2023.11.20 20:53 
 

Excelente !!!

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.30 07:59 
 

Nice.

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