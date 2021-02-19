Introduction:

This is a simple EA to setup trail stop loss to 1 order's open price when this order has already had some open profits.



Settings:

Enter your order ID - the number of the order at first column

When Open Profit is over ($)_ , reset SL - For example, if set 100, it means if this order has an open profit of $100, then reset its stop loss level to open price.



Points for attention:

1. Please apply this EA on an active order, and not on a pending order.

2. Open Profit should not be set too small.



Risk tips:

You acknowledge and understand there is a significant degree of risk involved in trading securities, especially in Forex / stock / commodity trading with leverage. Please be cautious.

Any performance results in this EA represents past performance, not a guarantee of future performance, and is not indicative of any specific investment.

This EA is for reference only . I have no right or obligation to any profit or loss caused by this EA.