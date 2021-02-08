Way of Turtle

Introduction:

This EA is inspired by Curtis faith's way of the turtle. Of course, you may think that this theory is a bit out of date. But you have to admit that this theory is a classic theory, and has influence on traders' decision.



This rule is quite simple, even for the beginners to understand. Before you decide to long any commodity (or currency), wait for its price to exceed the highest price in a period of time, and follow the upward trend to enter buy order. Sell order is just the same, waiting for its price to drop below the lowest price in a period of time and following the downward trend.



Closing such orders is similar to that of entering. If you hold a buy order, you can close the position when the price is less than the lowest price in a recent period. The same is true for sell order. if the price is higher than the highest price in a certain period of time, the position will be closed. You can also choose your own taking profit points.



In addition, when the floating profit is greater than a certain value, this rule will automatically set the stop loss to the its opening price.



Settings:

TimeFrame - Daily, 4 Hours, 1 Hour: Based on the candles chart of this cycle, the highest and lowest prices are determined.

TradeType - Both Sides Orders: buy&sell. Buy Orders Only. Sell Orders Only.

Number of Candles Backward to Entry - Set the integer n which is the candles' number backwards, to determine the maximum and minimum prices among this period. If the price exceeds or drops below this maximum / minimum price, order will be in following the trend.

Number of Candles Backward to Exit - Set the integer m which is the candles' number backwards, to determine the maximum and minimum prices among this period. If the price exceeds or drops below this maximum / minimum price, order will be closed.

Comment - Comment of order.

Lot - Order lot.

TP when profit is over: (pips) - Customized taking profit.

Magic Number - Magic number. (default, no need to change.)

Order Slippage - Order Slippage when opening an order.



Points for attention:

1. If you think the entry is followed by a trend, it is recommended not to set the custom taking profit or set it to maximum.

2. Generally, the number of candles to be measured for entrance should be greater than the number of candles to be measured for exit. (long term trend vs short term trend)



Risk tips:

You acknowledge and understand there is a significant degree of risk involved in trading securities, especially in Forex / stock / commodity trading with leverage. Please be cautious.

Any performance results in this EA represents past performance, not a guarantee of future performance, and is not indicative of any specific investment.

This EA is for reference only . I have no right or obligation to any profit or loss caused by this EA.

