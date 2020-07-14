Consolidation Box

4

Сonsolidation box indicator with possibility of flexible settings according to the traiders requipments. Also, it is possible to embed indicatior in EA. Thank Alexey Mavrin for realization of technical task.

According to the classic technical analysis the price is in motion without a clear direction for almost 70% of the market time and methods of getting profit from flat should be in the arsenal of any trader.

Price consolidation- are periods of market equilibrium when supply and demand are approximately equal, and as a result price moves in a relatively narrow horizontal range. This indicator will help you to find consolidations on the price chart in manual mode and also it can allow to create automatic and semi-automatical strategies based on consolidation boxes.

Parameter
Description
BoxLength
parameter responsible for the number of candles in the consolidation box. IF BoxLength=10, indicator will find consolidations with nore then 10 candles
BoxTimeFrame
box timeframe
BoxRange
box height in pips
DaysBack
search for consolidation boxes for the specified number of days
RangeDelta
The parameter is associated with the BoxRange parameter, if BoxRange=100,   RangeDelta=25, the indicator will search boxes from 75 to 125 pips
Falsebreakout
parameter responsible for micro-breakdowns of consolidation boxes
Rebound
the parameter is responsible for the bounces from the minimum and maximum as a percentage of the box height
BreakoutBoxColor
consolidation box color
Draw_arrow true/false
show / do not show pivotal minimum and maximum

Details:

When switching timeframes, rebuilding of the consolidation boxes is possible. There are 3 buffers for embedding into the Expert Advisor, from which you can take data for further processing and analysis: box height, box bottom border, box top border.

The indicator is perfectly combined with the ROMAN KIVERIN (indicator), the result is an automatic construction of consolidations and a volume profile in them!

If there will be suggestions for improving the algorithm, please write, we will think about it, finish it!


Reviews 8
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
779
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.05.07 07:59 
 

very good product

Muhammad Fahad Ahmed Muhammad Mohiuddi
1411
Muhammad Fahad Ahmed Muhammad Mohiuddi 2022.04.11 17:43 
 

excellent support, great add on to your arsenal, a must try.

TJ177512
74
TJ177512 2021.08.13 18:33 
 

Friends, Forex Hounds, Crypto Destroyers, and Traders of all kinds!! If you were fortunate enough to come to this Indicator let me tell you STOP RIGHT HERE! This freaking system is top notch, and the Support is Jonny on the Spot. I bought this indicator as a secondary indicator to add to my arsenal that I use to Intraday Trade on a 15 Min Chart. This freaking started started to nail trade after trade on Forex right away, No Shit out 20 trades I was taking profit on 17-19 trades. But I couldn't get it to work with Btc for some reason. After contacting the author he quickly figured out that my Broker had different points and he quickly sent me new points so that I could manually enter into the program. This was yesterday 8/13/2021. It completely solved that problem and I could clearly see the boxes on my Btc chart. This morning all 4 Btc trades I took yesterday brought me 1,128 of profit BOOKED. For Intraday trading on Forex or Crypto this program is a Monster, and the Author give very good Customer Support. Worth every Penny.

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
More from author
Dead Pool
Andrei Zubalevich
Experts
Dead Pool robot. Preamble Remember, past results do not guarantee future results. In short, this is the counter-trend MARTINGAIL. For those who do not know what martingale is, read the articles about this strategy. The result of any system depends on how you set it up, and what you prioritize, quick and large profits or long-term but stable profits. When the robot was created, of course, the goal was to create a super profitable system for all time, but in practice this is difficult to achieve.
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Kevin
540
Kevin 2025.05.16 11:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
779
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.05.07 07:59 
 

very good product

Paulette Eudora Lozaique
141
Paulette Eudora Lozaique 2022.11.14 19:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrei Zubalevich
1698
Reply from developer Andrei Zubalevich 2022.11.15 08:20
I wrote to you in private messages
kjpierce93
215
kjpierce93 2022.10.22 15:01 
 

Not showing on my chart!

Andrei Zubalevich
1698
Reply from developer Andrei Zubalevich 2022.10.27 12:26
I wrote you a personal message to help you learn how to use the indicator. If you couldn't figure it out, let's go continue communicating. If you have sorted out my indicator, I will ask you to change your evaluation of my product
coolc23
19
coolc23 2022.07.12 00:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrei Zubalevich
1698
Reply from developer Andrei Zubalevich 2022.07.19 03:18
I wrote you a message
Ian
151
Ian 2022.04.14 15:48 
 

Still waiting for support… 😌

Muhammad Fahad Ahmed Muhammad Mohiuddi
1411
Muhammad Fahad Ahmed Muhammad Mohiuddi 2022.04.11 17:43 
 

excellent support, great add on to your arsenal, a must try.

TJ177512
74
TJ177512 2021.08.13 18:33 
 

Friends, Forex Hounds, Crypto Destroyers, and Traders of all kinds!! If you were fortunate enough to come to this Indicator let me tell you STOP RIGHT HERE! This freaking system is top notch, and the Support is Jonny on the Spot. I bought this indicator as a secondary indicator to add to my arsenal that I use to Intraday Trade on a 15 Min Chart. This freaking started started to nail trade after trade on Forex right away, No Shit out 20 trades I was taking profit on 17-19 trades. But I couldn't get it to work with Btc for some reason. After contacting the author he quickly figured out that my Broker had different points and he quickly sent me new points so that I could manually enter into the program. This was yesterday 8/13/2021. It completely solved that problem and I could clearly see the boxes on my Btc chart. This morning all 4 Btc trades I took yesterday brought me 1,128 of profit BOOKED. For Intraday trading on Forex or Crypto this program is a Monster, and the Author give very good Customer Support. Worth every Penny.

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