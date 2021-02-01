Avenger Trader Tool
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.30
- Updated: 5 December 2024
- Activations: 15
Avenger Expert Advisor
The Avenger Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading tool designed to help traders automate their trading strategies with precision and efficiency. This EA leverages advanced trend indicators and customizable settings to optimize trading performance.
Key Features:
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Trend Indicator Settings:
- Main Trend Indicator: Utilizes the primary trend indicator for position openings.
- First and Second Trend Filters: Additional filters to refine trend signals and enhance accuracy.
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Autolot Settings:
- Autolot Enabled: Option to automatically calculate lot sizes based on equity.
- Initial Lot Factor: Determines the initial lot size as a percentage of equity.
- Max Lot Factor: Sets the maximum lot size as a percentage of equity.
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Global Signal Settings:
- Magic Number: Unique identifier for orders opened by the EA.
- Handle All Orders: Option to manage manually added orders.
- Order Slippage: Maximum allowable slippage for order execution.
- Max Spread: Prevents order openings if the spread exceeds a specified value.
- Takeprofit Settings: Configurable takeprofit levels for positions.
- Prevent Hedging: Option to disallow simultaneous buy and sell positions.
- Friday Trading Restrictions: Configurable settings to stop order openings on Fridays.
- Order Timing Controls: Minimum time intervals between orders and grid orders.
- Tick Skipping: Option to avoid running the EA on every tick.
- Pending Order Management: Prevents new order openings if pending orders exist.
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Drawdown Reduction:
- Enabled: Option to enable or disable the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) feature.
- Start From Position: Specifies the position number from which DDR starts.
- Loss Recovery Percentage: Percentage of the last position's profit used to cover the farthest position's loss.
- Multiple Orders: Option to use multiple orders to close loss positions.
- Max Orders Count: Maximum number of orders used to cover losses.
- Disable Close to Profit: Disables DDR when the price is close to profit.
- Min Distance From Profit: Minimum distance from profit to keep DDR enabled.
- DDR Button Without Breakeven: Enables DDR buttons as soon as one position has profit.
- Pending Orders on DDR Close: Option to open pending orders when closing DDR.
- DDR Steps Type: Defines how to compute the next percentage for DDR (Positions Count or Pair Loss).
- DDR Steps CSV: Comma-separated values used as boundaries for DDR steps.
- DDR Percentage CSV: Comma-separated values used in the steps as DDR target percentages.
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Additional Features:
- Comprehensive Logging: Detailed logging for monitoring and troubleshooting.
- Control Panel Integration: User-friendly interface for real-time monitoring and adjustments.
- Grid Trading Support: Advanced grid trading capabilities for managing multiple positions.
- PiggyBank Mode: Innovative feature to secure profits and manage risk.
The Avenger EA is designed for traders who seek a reliable and customizable trading solution. With its robust feature set and flexible settings, it caters to both novice and experienced traders looking to enhance their trading strategies.
Compatibility:
- MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform
Version:
- 2.30
Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk, and it is essential to understand the risks before using any trading software. The Avenger EA is provided as-is, and the developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this EA.
The EA has a lot of options to play with, if you invest some time with backtest and optimizer you can see all the potential of the EA, what it´s very big for the price it has.