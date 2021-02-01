Avenger Trader Tool

5

Avenger Expert Advisor

The Avenger Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading tool designed to help traders automate their trading strategies with precision and efficiency. This EA leverages advanced trend indicators and customizable settings to optimize trading performance.

Key Features:

  1. Trend Indicator Settings:

    • Main Trend Indicator: Utilizes the primary trend indicator for position openings.
    • First and Second Trend Filters: Additional filters to refine trend signals and enhance accuracy.

  2. Autolot Settings:

    • Autolot Enabled: Option to automatically calculate lot sizes based on equity.
    • Initial Lot Factor: Determines the initial lot size as a percentage of equity.
    • Max Lot Factor: Sets the maximum lot size as a percentage of equity.

  3. Global Signal Settings:

    • Magic Number: Unique identifier for orders opened by the EA.
    • Handle All Orders: Option to manage manually added orders.
    • Order Slippage: Maximum allowable slippage for order execution.
    • Max Spread: Prevents order openings if the spread exceeds a specified value.
    • Takeprofit Settings: Configurable takeprofit levels for positions.
    • Prevent Hedging: Option to disallow simultaneous buy and sell positions.
    • Friday Trading Restrictions: Configurable settings to stop order openings on Fridays.
    • Order Timing Controls: Minimum time intervals between orders and grid orders.
    • Tick Skipping: Option to avoid running the EA on every tick.
    • Pending Order Management: Prevents new order openings if pending orders exist.

  4. Drawdown Reduction:

    • Enabled: Option to enable or disable the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) feature.
    • Start From Position: Specifies the position number from which DDR starts.
    • Loss Recovery Percentage: Percentage of the last position's profit used to cover the farthest position's loss.
    • Multiple Orders: Option to use multiple orders to close loss positions.
    • Max Orders Count: Maximum number of orders used to cover losses.
    • Disable Close to Profit: Disables DDR when the price is close to profit.
    • Min Distance From Profit: Minimum distance from profit to keep DDR enabled.
    • DDR Button Without Breakeven: Enables DDR buttons as soon as one position has profit.
    • Pending Orders on DDR Close: Option to open pending orders when closing DDR.
    • DDR Steps Type: Defines how to compute the next percentage for DDR (Positions Count or Pair Loss).
    • DDR Steps CSV: Comma-separated values used as boundaries for DDR steps.
    • DDR Percentage CSV: Comma-separated values used in the steps as DDR target percentages.

  5. Additional Features:

    • Comprehensive Logging: Detailed logging for monitoring and troubleshooting.
    • Control Panel Integration: User-friendly interface for real-time monitoring and adjustments.
    • Grid Trading Support: Advanced grid trading capabilities for managing multiple positions.
    • PiggyBank Mode: Innovative feature to secure profits and manage risk.

The Avenger EA is designed for traders who seek a reliable and customizable trading solution. With its robust feature set and flexible settings, it caters to both novice and experienced traders looking to enhance their trading strategies.

Compatibility:

  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform

Version:

  • 2.30

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk, and it is essential to understand the risks before using any trading software. The Avenger EA is provided as-is, and the developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this EA.

Reviews 1
Mql5User
583
Mql5User 2021.04.07 20:56 
 

The EA has a lot of options to play with, if you invest some time with backtest and optimizer you can see all the potential of the EA, what it´s very big for the price it has.

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Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Scalper Weapon
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
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Mql5User
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Mql5User 2021.04.07 20:56 
 

The EA has a lot of options to play with, if you invest some time with backtest and optimizer you can see all the potential of the EA, what it´s very big for the price it has.

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