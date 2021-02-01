Avenger Trader Tool

Avenger Expert Advisor

The Avenger Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading tool designed to help traders automate their trading strategies with precision and efficiency. This EA leverages advanced trend indicators and customizable settings to optimize trading performance.

Key Features:

Trend Indicator Settings: Main Trend Indicator: Utilizes the primary trend indicator for position openings.

Utilizes the primary trend indicator for position openings. First and Second Trend Filters: Additional filters to refine trend signals and enhance accuracy. Autolot Settings: Autolot Enabled: Option to automatically calculate lot sizes based on equity.

Option to automatically calculate lot sizes based on equity. Initial Lot Factor: Determines the initial lot size as a percentage of equity.

Determines the initial lot size as a percentage of equity. Max Lot Factor: Sets the maximum lot size as a percentage of equity. Global Signal Settings: Magic Number: Unique identifier for orders opened by the EA.

Unique identifier for orders opened by the EA. Handle All Orders: Option to manage manually added orders.

Option to manage manually added orders. Order Slippage: Maximum allowable slippage for order execution.

Maximum allowable slippage for order execution. Max Spread: Prevents order openings if the spread exceeds a specified value.

Prevents order openings if the spread exceeds a specified value. Takeprofit Settings: Configurable takeprofit levels for positions.

Configurable takeprofit levels for positions. Prevent Hedging: Option to disallow simultaneous buy and sell positions.

Option to disallow simultaneous buy and sell positions. Friday Trading Restrictions: Configurable settings to stop order openings on Fridays.

Configurable settings to stop order openings on Fridays. Order Timing Controls: Minimum time intervals between orders and grid orders.

Minimum time intervals between orders and grid orders. Tick Skipping: Option to avoid running the EA on every tick.

Option to avoid running the EA on every tick. Pending Order Management: Prevents new order openings if pending orders exist. Drawdown Reduction: Enabled: Option to enable or disable the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) feature.

Option to enable or disable the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) feature. Start From Position: Specifies the position number from which DDR starts.

Specifies the position number from which DDR starts. Loss Recovery Percentage: Percentage of the last position's profit used to cover the farthest position's loss.

Percentage of the last position's profit used to cover the farthest position's loss. Multiple Orders: Option to use multiple orders to close loss positions.

Option to use multiple orders to close loss positions. Max Orders Count: Maximum number of orders used to cover losses.

Maximum number of orders used to cover losses. Disable Close to Profit: Disables DDR when the price is close to profit.

Disables DDR when the price is close to profit. Min Distance From Profit: Minimum distance from profit to keep DDR enabled.

Minimum distance from profit to keep DDR enabled. DDR Button Without Breakeven: Enables DDR buttons as soon as one position has profit.

Enables DDR buttons as soon as one position has profit. Pending Orders on DDR Close: Option to open pending orders when closing DDR.

Option to open pending orders when closing DDR. DDR Steps Type: Defines how to compute the next percentage for DDR (Positions Count or Pair Loss).

Defines how to compute the next percentage for DDR (Positions Count or Pair Loss). DDR Steps CSV: Comma-separated values used as boundaries for DDR steps.

Comma-separated values used as boundaries for DDR steps. DDR Percentage CSV: Comma-separated values used in the steps as DDR target percentages. Additional Features: Comprehensive Logging: Detailed logging for monitoring and troubleshooting.

Detailed logging for monitoring and troubleshooting. Control Panel Integration: User-friendly interface for real-time monitoring and adjustments.

User-friendly interface for real-time monitoring and adjustments. Grid Trading Support: Advanced grid trading capabilities for managing multiple positions.

Advanced grid trading capabilities for managing multiple positions. PiggyBank Mode: Innovative feature to secure profits and manage risk.

The Avenger EA is designed for traders who seek a reliable and customizable trading solution. With its robust feature set and flexible settings, it caters to both novice and experienced traders looking to enhance their trading strategies.

Compatibility:

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform

Version:

2.30

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk, and it is essential to understand the risks before using any trading software. The Avenger EA is provided as-is, and the developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this EA.