SoldiersV2





SoldiersV2 Expert Advisor expresses a result based on several years of forex trading research.

It uses the best technical analysis based on the strategy of the three white soldiers and the three black ravens to optimizing the profit flow in the uptrend or downtrend. This ea uses two types of operations, one more conservative and one more aggressive based on the initial capital.

With this ea we recommend a minimum capital of $ 1500, leverage 1: 1000 and an initial lot of 1. Write me for advice on the setting, it is always advisable to try the strategy in demo.

Recommended currency USDJPY.





Operations:





This ea calculates the best entry point after the formation of the pattern to optimize the profitability for the whole bullish or bearish trend by limiting losses to the maximum. The strategy of this ea is based on the following analyzes:

1 Minimum amplitude previous and next candle

2 Maximum candle amplitude before and after

3 Choice of lots

4 Filter on moving averages to identify the trend change





Expert settings:





Valid for USDJPY

Parameters:

Recommended time period:H4

SL: 80

TP: 60

Lots: min 1

Minimum amplitude candle : 15

Average Period: 200





Note:





* Fully automated trading with large long-term profits

* A vps is needed to get the EA running at best

* This robot was specially made to run on usdjpy only.

* Winnings over 80%





Robot test:

Timeframe h4

SL: 80

TP: 60

Lots: min 1

Minimum amplitude candle : 15

Average Period: 200

For specific optimization and settings please contact me.





Many successes and a warm greeting to all.





Eugenio Polimeni.



