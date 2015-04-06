SoldiersV2

SoldiersV2


SoldiersV2 Expert Advisor expresses a result based on several years of forex trading research.

It uses the best technical analysis based on the strategy of the three white soldiers and the three black ravens to optimizing the profit flow in the uptrend or downtrend. This ea uses two types of operations, one more conservative and one more aggressive based on the initial capital.

With this ea we recommend a minimum capital of $ 1500, leverage 1: 1000 and an initial lot of 1. Write me for advice on the setting, it is always advisable to try the strategy in demo.

Recommended currency USDJPY.


Operations:


This ea calculates the best entry point after the formation of the pattern to optimize the profitability for the whole bullish or bearish trend by limiting losses to the maximum. The strategy of this ea is based on the following analyzes:

1 Minimum amplitude previous and next candle

2 Maximum candle amplitude before and after

3 Choice of lots

4 Filter on moving averages to identify the trend change


Expert settings:


Valid for USDJPY

Parameters:

Recommended time period:H4

SL: 80

TP: 60

Lots: min 1

Minimum amplitude candle : 15

Average Period: 200


Note:


* Fully automated trading with large long-term profits

* A vps is needed to get the EA running at best

* This robot was specially made to run on usdjpy only.

* Winnings over 80%


Robot test:

Timeframe h4

SL: 80

TP: 60

Lots: min 1

Minimum amplitude candle : 15

Average Period: 200

For specific optimization and settings please contact me.


Many successes and a warm greeting to all.


Eugenio Polimeni.


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5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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YieldX
Eugenio Polimeni
Experts
YieldX: This system uses a simple strategy that everyone can use, that is crossing the fast and slow moving averages. Setting the speed of the averages according to your preferences of operation. It can also be used as a simple indicator when the crossing is signaled with the word buy or sell. There is the possibility to choose the lot and the setting of the SL or TP filters. This ea is very intuitive and simple to use, it is great for day trading scalping and swing trading on all currency pair
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