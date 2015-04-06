R Factor Essential

R FACTOR Essential Strategies with Proprietary Dynamic Portfolio Management System


After many years of the first R Factor release and its continue portfolio growth with several strategies added every year and hundreds of possible parameters to be explored, it was time to bring some of its essential strategies back to the game.

This version contains some of the oldest and time proven strategies: The Night Mean Reversal, The Breakout and The Weekend Trading strategies. All of them with years of live results showing how it performs in different market conditions in real life. There is nothing to hide and no fancy things. Check the live results of each strategy and see for yourself:


https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/743742

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1543577

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1454074


One the things that make R Factor unique is its proprietary dynamic portfolio management system that works like a natural selection of the best pairs for each strategy as the time passes. It was inspired by Kelly Criterion management, which automatically adds more weight to the winning pairs, while lessening the impact of losses by losing pairs in the period.


Therefore, according to the developed R Factor algorithm, the winning pairs grow in the portfolio independently, pulling more weight and responsibility over the global portfolio, thus increasing the potential current and future gains, while the losing pairs have their significance and impact on profits reduced. This of course tends to increase the volatility of the portfolio, however the potential profit that is achieved makes the equation much more favorable to take greater risks and consequently greater gains.


To achieve a good performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with very low spreads and fair commission. PM me for recommendations.


Top Characteristics of the R Factor Essential Strategies:

- One Chart Setup for The Night Mean Reversal and The Weekend strategies

- Defined Stop Loss and Dynamic Take Profit on all trades

- Just One trade per pair at a time. No Averaging, No Martingale.

- Dynamically portfolio balance proprietary algorithm that changes the weight and responsibility of each pair

- Intelligent Trade Exit System

- More than 3 years live proved algorithm

- Low starting capital required (starting at 30 USD for one pair or 100 USD for the complete portfolio w/ 12 pairs)

 

For R Factor Sets and Recommended Pairs, please check the comments section or send me a private message with your proof of purchase so I can send it directly to you. The default settings don´t have any strategy enabled and won´t work.































































































































Video R Factor Essential
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
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Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
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5 (2)
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DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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