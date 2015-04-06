Slow Rocket

<<<<<<<<<<<-------------------- Special discount ( 85 USD) , special for 10 buyers -------->>>>>>>>>>>>>

This robot is the real deal and the result of our expertise and hard working team

Intended for long run trading style

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Trading is based on corrective movements of the trend, positions are opened based on the strength of the trend and trading volumes.

Series of positions have a common take profit, with basis of statistics on correctional movements of a given trading instrument.

The EA has a trialing stop to sure profit as the trend tends to change.

Expert Setting:

Recommended Time Frame: 4hours Chart.

Currency: EURUSD.

Risk: Defining amount of money of risk in percentage.

Stop Loss: Defining stop loss by points.





Setting Description :

