Slow Rocket
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
<<<<<<<<<<<-------------------- Special discount ( 85 USD) , special for 10 buyers -------->>>>>>>>>>>>>
This robot is the real deal and the result of our expertise and hard working team
Intended for long run trading style
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Trading is based on corrective movements of the trend, positions are opened based on the strength of the trend and trading volumes.
The EA has a trialing stop to sure profit as the trend tends to change.
Expert Setting:
Recommended Time Frame: 4hours Chart.
Currency: EURUSD.
Risk: Defining amount of money of risk in percentage.
Stop Loss: Defining stop loss by points.
Setting Description:
=> mrisk is the volume percentage of balance that is used to open the trades
=> Orders to Open is the maximum number of orders that have to be opened by the EA if the maximum value is reached not new order will be opened by EA.
=> Stop Loss is the number of points that is used as stop loss when the order opens