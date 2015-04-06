Slow Rocket

<<<<<<<<<<<--------------------   Special discount ( 85 USD) , special for 10 buyers   -------->>>>>>>>>>>>>

This robot is the real deal and the result of our expertise and hard working team

Intended for long run trading style 

=====================================================================

Trading is based on corrective movements of the trend, positions are opened based on the strength of the trend and trading volumes.

Series of positions have a common take profit, with basis of statistics on correctional movements of a given trading instrument.

The EA has a trialing stop to sure profit as the trend tends to change.

Expert Setting:

Recommended Time Frame: 4hours Chart.

Currency: EURUSD.

Risk: Defining amount of money of risk in  percentage.

Stop Loss: Defining stop loss by points.


Setting Description:

=>  mrisk is the volume percentage of balance that is used to open the trades

=> Orders to Open is the maximum number of orders that have to be opened by the EA if the maximum value is reached not new order will be opened by EA.

=>  Stop Loss is the number of points that is used as stop loss when the order opens


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
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4.39 (51)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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