Bingo
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 29 June 2020
- Activations: 5
Trading is based on corrective movements of the trend, positions are opened based on the strength of the trend and trading volumes.
Expert Setting:
Recommended Time Frame: 15M, 30M, 1H and 4H Chart
Recommended Currency: EURUSD
Recommended Lot: 0.1 or less for 10000 USD
Lots: Defining starting lot
Stop Loss: Defining stop loss by pips
Take profit: Defining take profit by pips
Break Even: auto calculate sum of all orders to close at same time
Orders Close Percentage: Percentage of profit vs loss from 1 to 100
Distance Between Orders: calculated by pips
Double the lot: Expert will double the lot after every 4 orders
Open Buy and Sell Orders: if true it opens both
Only Buy Orders: Open only buy
Only Sell Order: Open only sell
Order Count: Order count