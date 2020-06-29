Bingo

Trading is based on corrective movements of the trend, positions are opened based on the strength of the trend and trading volumes.


Series of positions have a common take profit, with basis of statistics on correctional movements of a given trading instrument.


Expert Setting:

Recommended Time Frame: 15M, 30M, 1H and 4H Chart

Recommended Currency: EURUSD 

Recommended Lot: 0.1 or less for 10000 USD

Lots: Defining starting lot

Stop Loss: Defining stop loss by pips 

Take profit: Defining take profit by pips

Break Even: auto calculate sum of all orders to close at same time

Orders Close Percentage: Percentage of profit vs loss from 1 to 100

Distance Between Orders: calculated by pips

Double the lot: Expert will double the lot after every 4 orders

Open Buy and Sell Orders: if true it opens both

Only Buy Orders: Open only buy 

Only Sell Order: Open only sell

Order Count:  Order count






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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Slow Rocket Mt5
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