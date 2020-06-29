Trading is based on corrective movements of the trend, positions are opened based on the strength of the trend and trading volumes.





Series of positions have a common take profit, with basis of statistics on correctional movements of a given trading instrument.





Expert Setting:

Recommended Time Frame: 15M, 30M, 1H and 4H Chart

Recommended Currency: EURUSD

Recommended Lot: 0.1 or less for 10000 USD

Lots: Defining starting lot

Stop Loss: Defining stop loss by pips

Take profit: Defining take profit by pips

Break Even: auto calculate sum of all orders to close at same time

Orders Close Percentage: Percentage of profit vs loss from 1 to 100

Distance Between Orders: calculated by pips

Double the lot: Expert will double the lot after every 4 orders

Open Buy and Sell Orders: if true it opens both

Only Buy Orders: Open only buy

Only Sell Order: Open only sell

Order Count: Order count