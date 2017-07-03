Jade Dragon

3.33

This simple indicator takes information from Ichimoku Kinko Hyo to establish strong and weak currencies to pair together for ideal trending situations. It also generates buy or sell signals based on the standard deviation of returns together with currency strength.

A currency is said to be strong or weak depending on where the price is in relation to two factors: if the price is above the daily kumo and above the 26 day Kijun-sen, it is said to be strong. Likewise, when trading below the daily kumo and below the Kijun-sen it is weak, and by matching a strong and a weak pair together there is a better chance of capturing a trend or a strong move.

In certain situations when the price is strong or weak and a large daily return occurs, it generates a buy or sell signal with a suggested entry price. These large moves are traditionally called Ichimoku Raiden, or "Lightning Strike" because of the visual artifact that is created by the Ichimoku kinko hyo indicator. The visual my be just an artifact but the spike in returns is not. In currencies (as opposed to equities), when there is a return greater than 1.5 times the standard deviation of returns, the price tends to continue rather than revert to the mean, giving an opportunity to trade the continuation. The signal is calculated by taking the prior days returns, adjusting for volatility of the returns of the last twenty days, and dividing by the standard deviation. This gives a ratio of the returns to standard deviation and anything over 1.5 generates the trade signal. The indicator is coded to use daily values, so you can put it on any timeframe and it will still use daily values.

The best way to use the indicator is by attaching it to multiple currencies trading against a common currency, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD... By using the same base currency, you can see which currency is strong or weak relative to USD. Then you can take a strong and weak pair to trade the cross. After choosing strong/weak pairs, you can then use Ichimoku trading to establish and manage your trades. The Green Dragon EA and the Black Dragon EA are excellent EAs to use with the Jade Dragon indicator. You can attach them on all the charts you use the Jade Dragon on and activate them when a signal is generated.

Reviews 5
вano30061960 Томин
53
вano30061960 Томин 2021.07.01 16:56 
 

Качество на хорошо 60 - 65 % из десяти , Спасибо Mick Prate за качество .

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Green Dragon
Mick Prater
4 (4)
Experts
The Green Dragon is a strategy that uses the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system to place trades. The primary element of the Green Dragon is the use of the Chinkou Span as it crosses price action to place trades. This is a classic strategy of the Ichimoku even though its not as popular as some of the other strategies. The Chinkou Span is normally thought of as a market momentum indicator and used to give a trade set up more conviction when analyzing price movement. I find this description somewhat vague a
FREE
Standard Deviation of Returns
Mick Prater
Indicators
Standard deviation of returns is a popular way to view how the return of one bar relates to history. By knowing that you can better understand the magnitude of any return. The signal is calculated by taking the prior periods returns, adjusting for volatility of the returns of the last twenty periods, and dividing by the standard deviation. It is displayed in a separate panel as a histogram.
FREE
KumoJoy
Mick Prater
Experts
Overview Discover the power of automated scalping with KumoJoy , a smart Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4. KumoJoy blends the trusted Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with dynamic scalp zones to capture fast price reversals in active forex markets. Designed for traders who want hassle-free trading, KumoJoy delivers high-probability trades with low costs and built-in risk controls. With KumoJoy, you’ll enjoy: Easy Setup : Simple settings for beginners and pros alike. Live Insights : Chart labels
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ERozen
205
ERozen 2024.06.03 08:36 
 

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topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 11:55 
 

average

вano30061960 Томин
53
вano30061960 Томин 2021.07.01 16:56 
 

Качество на хорошо 60 - 65 % из десяти , Спасибо Mick Prate за качество .

Ron Devito
147
Ron Devito 2021.02.13 14:39 
 

The indicator remains on the chart even after you remove it, requiring you to close the chart completely and re-open. I don't quite understand the standard deviation of return and how it's supposed to influence a trading decision. The indicator works by tracking price in relation to the Ichimoku Kumo Cloud and Kijun Sen line. You long when price is above both; short when it's below both and don't take a trade when the cloud and line are giving conflicting signals. It's a lot less busy on your screen than loading the full Ichimoku, and probably best used on the D1 chart.

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.14 13:21 
 

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