Trend Scalp Pro v1.3 - Set Files
Trading Systems

Trend Scalp Pro v1.3 - Set Files

20 March 2021, 23:33
Sara Sabaghi
Sara Sabaghi
0
3 616


Trend Scalp Pro - SET FILES - Version >=2.1 | 💾 Download Here

Trend Scalp Pro - SET FILES - Version >=1.8 | 💾 Download Here

Trend Scalp Pro - SET FILES - Version >=1.5 | 💾 Download Here

Trend Scalp Pro - SET FILES - Version 1.3 | 💾 Download Here

Strategy

Description

Safe

💹

 To trade on this mode: Use default setting (reset the set to default). You dont need any other changes
  Low trade quantity, low order lot

Turbo

🌠

 For using with this strategy. Reset the setting to default. Change the strategy to "Turbo".  You dont need any other changes

Aggressive

High frequency trading

⚠️High-Risk strategy

 Use aggressive set file
  • Strategy set to "Aggressive"
  • Working time frame set to M15
  • Auto-Close value set to 25


Hedge Mode

High frequency trading

⚠️High-Risk strategy

  Use Hedge Mode Set file
  • Strategy set to "Hedge mode"
  • Auto-Close value set to 25

Gold Strategy 

⚠️High-Risk strategy

  Use Gold Strategy Set file
  • Strategy Set to "Gold strategy"
  • Working timeframe set to M15
  • Auto-Close value set to 25

Evolution Strategy  

⚡ Safe and Smart 🔰

   Use Evolution set file, version 1.8
  • Strategy set to "Evolution"
  • Working time frame set to H1
  • Backtest On H1


Notes for Test on Strategy Tester:

Safe Use default setting, Symbol EURUSD, Date from 2018.01.01 until now, Spread 10-15, Time Frame H1
Turbo Use default setting, Set strategy to turbo (from inputs parameter), Symbol EURUSD, Date from 2018.01.01 until now, Spread 10-15, Time Frame H1
Aggressive Use set files, Aggressive.Set, Symbol EURUSDDate from 2018.01.01 until now, Spread 10-15,  Time Frame M15
Hedge mode Use set files, Hedgemode.Set, Symbol EURUSD, Date from 2018.01.01 until now, Spread 10-15,  Time Frame M15
Gold strategy  Use set files, GoldStrategy.set, Symbol Gold/XAUUSD, Date from 2018.01.01 until now, Spread 10-15, Time frame M1


📍 You can test all the strategy in Free version, BUT in real account EA just work on EURUSD and Safe strategy.