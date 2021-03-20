Trend Scalp Pro v1.3 - Set Files

Safe

💹

To trade on this mode: Use default setting (reset the set to default). You dont need any other changes

Low trade quantity, low order lot

Turbo

🌠 For using with this strategy. Reset the setting to default. Change the strategy to "Turbo". You dont need any other changes



Aggressive

High frequency trading

⚠️High-Risk strategy Use aggressive set file

Strategy set to "Aggressive"

Working time frame set to M15

Auto-Close value set to 25



Hedge Mode



High frequency trading ⚠️High-Risk strategy Use Hedge Mode Set file

Strategy set to "Hedge mode"

Auto-Close value set to 25

Gold Strategy

⚠️High-Risk strategy Use Gold Strategy Set file

Strategy Set to "Gold strategy"

Working timeframe set to M15

Auto-Close value set to 25