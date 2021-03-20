Trend Scalp Pro v1.3 - Set Files

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Trend Scalp Pro - SET FILES - Version >=2.1 | 💾 Download Here
Trend Scalp Pro - SET FILES - Version >=1.8 | 💾 Download Here
Trend Scalp Pro - SET FILES - Version >=1.5 | 💾 Download Here
Trend Scalp Pro - SET FILES - Version 1.3 | 💾 Download Here
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Strategy
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Description
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| To trade on this mode: Use default setting (reset the set to default). You dont need any other changes
Low trade quantity, low order lot
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| For using with this strategy. Reset the setting to default. Change the strategy to "Turbo". You dont need any other changes
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| Use aggressive set file
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| Use Hedge Mode Set file
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| Use Gold Strategy Set file
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Evolution Strategy
⚡ Safe and Smart 🔰
| Use Evolution set file, version 1.8
Notes for Test on Strategy Tester:
|Safe
|Use default setting, Symbol EURUSD, Date from 2018.01.01 until now, Spread 10-15, Time Frame H1
|Turbo
|Use default setting, Set strategy to turbo (from inputs parameter), Symbol EURUSD, Date from 2018.01.01 until now, Spread 10-15, Time Frame H1
|Aggressive
|Use set files, Aggressive.Set, Symbol EURUSD, Date from 2018.01.01 until now, Spread 10-15, Time Frame M15
|Hedge mode
|Use set files, Hedgemode.Set, Symbol EURUSD, Date from 2018.01.01 until now, Spread 10-15, Time Frame M15
|Gold strategy
|Use set files, GoldStrategy.set, Symbol Gold/XAUUSD, Date from 2018.01.01 until now, Spread 10-15, Time frame M1
📍 You can test all the strategy in Free version, BUT in real account EA just work on EURUSD and Safe strategy.
- 📌 If you dont know about Trend Scalp Pro
- ✅ How to test on Strategy-Tester
- 📒 User manual
- 🌐 Telegram Channel
- 📞 Guidance, Help and installation
Files: