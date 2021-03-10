Trend Scalp Pro - User Manual

This robot contain tow section for trading.

1. Auto trading

As the Expert name, robot detect the trend and use several inside indicator to catch the best scalp profit. and also use smart martingale strategy to recover loss positions.

2. Manual Trading

Next to this smart Auto Trading, you have Grate, powerful, full option trade assistant designed for manual trading and manage your positions.

This panel allows you to calculate risk, open a position quickly, open market execute order, limit orders, manage positions using the Trailing function, Breakeven option.

Close your position Automatically with desire profit. Show you Pivots points, RSI, Stochastic data, ADR and daily range, Super trend and other useful features...





Features:

Automatically set your position SL/TP

2 methods of calculating the lot for opening an order, Manual and Auto money management

Easy to use placing market positions, Buy/Sell and pending

On click close all your positions.

Draw pivot point on your chart.

Trailing your stop with smart algorithm to set smart stop distance

Automatic setting of stop loss to breakeven.

Automatic close base on your desire profit.

Command support, type close to close all position, type "SL" or "TP" to set your stop loss take profit and auto position lot with this stop loss too.





Lets talk about panel and these features manual.

When you attach the EA on your chart you may have this:

Panel Header Symbol info Trading options Super Trend Positions info

Panel Header

on panel header you can see several icons.

1. This Icon is your panel theme. you can change the panel theme color between dark and light mode.

Light mode

2. The speaker icon Turn ON or OFF sound alerts. (alert of current time frame trend changes)

3. This icon change your panel size. mini size and wide size. in wide panel you have additional information like news list and market session time.

Wide panel size





And with clicking on new icon that appearing, you can Show/Hide the news panel list





4. Lock, this icon turn ON or OFF Onclick trading. in your panel with taking sell or buy action EA confirm this action with you. with turn on the Onclick trading you can trade without confirmation (Fast scalping)

5. This icon set your panel location. top-left side, top-center, top-right side

6. Minimize, with this icon you can minimize your panel

Minimize panel



7. Close, Exit EA





Symbol info

1. Every pair have 2 country index for example on GBPAUD we are dealing with two index, GBP index and AUD index We analyze all the currency contained with GBP and set a percentage number as a power of symbol range. ( Currency strength ) 2. Price direction, Showing the direction of ticks. 3. Percentage of price changes, Show you difference of previous close and current price. 4. Price Range, with mouse over on it you can compare current price range with your Time-Frame ADR 5. Percentage of price range, Show you the market, How much resolute to changing the price. is like to market sentiment. 6. The default RSI value on your time frame.









Trading Options