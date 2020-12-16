SALE:

Special Intro Price: $80

0/10 copies at $250

0/10 at $500

Final price: $750



After years of detailed study we have finally released Pip Producer. This EA is the result of years of hard work and we believe that you will love the system we have put together here.

Pip Producer is a system of 26 individual high quality signals, that adapt to the market conditions. The system employs a fixed money management system where you can set your risk according to your account size.

0.01 lots per $1000 for low risk. Aims to produce ~80% of the initial deposit per year.



0.03 lots per $1000 for medium risk. Aims to produce ~250% of the initial deposit per year.



0.06 lots per $1000 for high risk. Aims to produce ~500% of the initial deposit per year.



0.1 lots per $1000 for ultra risk. It aims to produce around 100% per month/1200% per year. Make sure you remove your earnings each month because you will probably blow your account at some point with this setting.



Features:

A 'strike when it's hot' feature: When the EA detects that the market is in a strong rally, a few trades are made in the same direction as the market. While these events are relatively rare in the market, this feature results in significant capital jumps from time to time.

A stable day-to-day trading feature: Most of the trades in this EA are trades with a high likelihood of success. This could produce a relatively stable income. The system aims to produce around 80% of the initial capital every year.



Risk-Controlled : The EA has a fully customizable fixed money management system. See above for recommended risk profile.



Settings:

CustomComment: Your custom comment.

MagicNumer1-26: These are the internal magic numbers the EA uses for tracking its individual strategies.

Money Management: Set your money management strategy



Trade Settings: You can limit the trading times, exit trades at the end of the week (default), limit the number of trades per day, and set your own min and max SL and PT targets.

DisplayInfoPanel: Toggle an info panel that keeps you up to date on the current trading conditions (disable to speed up backtest).

ModifyInsteadOfReplacing: Toggle whether to delete old orders or simply modify them.

Timeframe: This EA is for the 4H timeframe only. It has been optimised for EURUSD Trades can stay open for a few days, but by default they will all be closed before the end of trade on a Friday. Recommended Account Size: You can use this EA with any lot size, however minimum recommended account is $1000 for low risk.

Broker Type: Because this is an EA that trades on the H4 timeframe, broker type isn't important. However, ECN and low slippage brokers are recommended.





