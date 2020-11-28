LSM TrendReversal Pro Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
LSM TrendReversal Pro Indicator is a ideal tool to identify detail and overall Trend and Supply/Demand Zones(Reversal)
for scalping/day trading or swing trading.
It has itself " MTF(Multi Time frame)" Trend filtering system in the indicator.
1. Easy Follow the Trend
2. Catch the Trend Reversal Area(Combined with " SupplyDemand Zones Indicator " )
3. Supporting Entry/Exit Point (Trade Direction)
Basket Currency Strength indicator.
Chart Symbols Changer. (Please see " LSM Basket Indicator " Video)
Symbol daily change %.
Parameters:
Alert On "Enter Supply Demand Zones": true/false
Alert On "Trend Up/Down Strong": true/false
Alert Pop-ups: true/false