LSM Basket Indicator

LSM Basket Indicator  is a ideal tool to trade "Basket Currency" for scalping/day trading or swing trading.

Imbedded tools: 

1. MTF(Multi Time frame) Basket Currency Trend filtering system.

2. Identify Basket Currency Trend reversal Area (Combined with " SupplyDemand Zones Indicator " )

3. Basket Currency Strength indicator.

4. Chart Symbols Changer.(please see video)

5. Symbol daily change %.


Parameters:

Alert On "Reached Buy level/Sell level: true/false

Alert On "Enter Supply Demand Zones": true/false

Alert On "Trend Up/Down Strong": true/false

Alert Pop-ups: true/false


Video LSM Basket Indicator
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Peter Lee
Experts
1. Automated trading system 2. Follow the trend  / Breakout / Price Action 3. It can be add more positions to the trend(Pyramiding) Parameters: EA1: Entry Strategic Settings Stop New Open Orders: false/true Strategic_ABC: TrendFollow/BreakOut/PriceAction     Trade Direction: Buy_Only                          Sell_Only                          Buy_Sell Pyramid Hedge(Long+Short): true/false(add positions to both direction) Hidden SL/TP Line: It can be hidden SL/TP line EA2: Risk Management Setti
SupplyDemandZones
Peter Lee
Indicators
"Supply / Demand Zones" The concepts of supply and demand zones   are undoubtedly two of the most highly discussed attributes of technical analysis. Part of analysing chart of pattern , these terms are used by traders   to refer to price levels i n charts that tend to act as barriers, preventing the price of an asset from getting pushed in a certain direction. At first, the explanation and idea behind identifying these levels seems easy, but as you'll find out, supply and demand zones can come
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