LSM Basket Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
LSM Basket Indicator is a ideal tool to trade "Basket Currency" for scalping/day trading or swing trading.
Imbedded tools:
1. MTF(Multi Time frame) Basket Currency Trend filtering system.
2. Identify Basket Currency Trend reversal Area (Combined with " SupplyDemand Zones Indicator " )
3. Basket Currency Strength indicator.
4. Chart Symbols Changer.(please see video)
5. Symbol daily change %.
Parameters:
Alert On "Reached Buy level/Sell level: true/false
Alert On "Enter Supply Demand Zones": true/false
Alert On "Trend Up/Down Strong": true/false
Alert Pop-ups: true/false