TrendExpert


TrendExpert Indicator

Overview

The TrendExpert indicator is designed to identify and visualize trend zones in financial markets. It utilizes zigzag high and low points to determine support and resistance levels, providing insights into potential market reversals and continuation patterns.


 Features

- Detection of support and resistance zones based on price action.

- Strength categorization (Proven, Verified, Untested, Turncoat, Weak) based on historical testing.

- Adjustable parameters for zone visibility and styling.

- Integration with Discord and Telegram for alerts and notifications.

Installation

1. Download the `TrendExpert.ex4` file from the [metatrader repository]

2. Copy the file into your MetaTrader 4 `Indicators` folder.

3. Restart MetaTrader 4 to load the indicator.


Usage

1. Attach the TrendExpert indicator to a chart in MetaTrader 4.

2. Customize indicator settings such as zone visibility and styling through the input parameters.

3. Interpret support and resistance zones based on color codes and strength labels.

4. Receive alerts and notifications via Discord or Telegram for zone entry signals.

Parameters

- `BackLimit`: Number of bars to analyze for trend zones.

- `zone_show_weak`, `zone_show_untested`, `zone_show_turncoat`: Toggle visibility of weak, untested, and turncoat zones.

- `zone_fuzzfactor`: Adjust the fuzz factor for zone calculation.

- `fractals_show`: Toggle visibility of fractals for additional confirmation.


Alerts

The TrendExpert indicator provides alerts for zone entry signals. Configure Discord or Telegram integration in the settings to receive real-time notifications.


Support and Contributions

For support or inquiries, contact NGUEMECHIEU NOEL MARTIAL via the Nguemechieu@live.com





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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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