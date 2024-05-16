

TrendExpert Indicator Overview

The TrendExpert indicator is designed to identify and visualize trend zones in financial markets. It utilizes zigzag high and low points to determine support and resistance levels, providing insights into potential market reversals and continuation patterns.

Features - Detection of support and resistance zones based on price action. - Strength categorization (Proven, Verified, Untested, Turncoat, Weak) based on historical testing. - Adjustable parameters for zone visibility and styling. - Integration with Discord and Telegram for alerts and notifications. Installation

1. Download the `TrendExpert.ex4` file from the [metatrader repository] 2. Copy the file into your MetaTrader 4 `Indicators` folder. 3. Restart MetaTrader 4 to load the indicator.

Usage 1. Attach the TrendExpert indicator to a chart in MetaTrader 4. 2. Customize indicator settings such as zone visibility and styling through the input parameters. 3. Interpret support and resistance zones based on color codes and strength labels. 4. Receive alerts and notifications via Discord or Telegram for zone entry signals. Parameters

- `BackLimit`: Number of bars to analyze for trend zones. - `zone_show_weak`, `zone_show_untested`, `zone_show_turncoat`: Toggle visibility of weak, untested, and turncoat zones. - `zone_fuzzfactor`: Adjust the fuzz factor for zone calculation. - `fractals_show`: Toggle visibility of fractals for additional confirmation.

Alerts The TrendExpert indicator provides alerts for zone entry signals. Configure Discord or Telegram integration in the settings to receive real-time notifications.

Support and Contributions For support or inquiries, contact NGUEMECHIEU NOEL MARTIAL via the Nguemechieu@live.com









