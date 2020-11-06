Colored Chaikin Money Flow

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) is an indicator created by Marc Chaikin in the 1980s to monitor the accumulation and distribution of a stock over a specified period. The default CMF period is 21 days. The indicator readings range between +1 and -1. Any crosses above or below 0 can be used to confirm changes in money flow, as well as buying or selling momentum, but many traders look for divergences to predict trend reversal based on volume. 

This indicator was developed not only to be used by manual traders but also to expert advisors that can read its color changing and requires fast calculations for optimized backtests.

THE CHAIKIN MONEY FLOW IS NOT A STANDALONE TOOL.

For Algos:

Color Buffer N° 1;

Colors: 0 - Red; 1 - Blue; 2 - Grey.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Vwap Custom Date
Sidnei Da Silva Santos Junior
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About the VWAP Custom Date This indicator can be calculated from a specified date and hour, being not only a Day Trading indicator but also Swing Trading indicator. What is the VWAP indicator? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. Large institution
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