MelBar Take10P AJH

Advantages of Using a Forex Expert Advisor
  • It can trade while you sleep! ...
  • It is not vulnerable to emotions. ...
  • You can run backtests quickly. ...
  • It reacts to quick market movements instantly. ...
  • It isn't prone to human error.



MelBar™ Take10P™ AJH™ Expert Advisor RoboTrade Software MT5 - TEST RESULTS by Independent 3rd. Party
Leverage : 1-500 Initial Deposit US$150-US$300
Timeframe : M30
Period : March 1, 2020 - April 29, 2020
Profit Returns Percentage in 59 DAYS : 50+%-100+% (EUR/USD)



MelBar™ Take10P™ AJH RoboTrade Software MT5 - Niche Brent Oil FinTech Software - Coronavirus-Proof Performance

The Software Suite was already contented at its own testings and findings on the Brent Oil when results were shown to an Independent Third Party last week.  When the Independent Third Party provided The Software Suite with its sets of testing results - they were sterling.  Niche area of lucrative investments is in Brent Oil.  It seems that our Covid-19 proof FinTech Software performs exceedingly well despite the tumult and fluctuations of the oil markets.

Initial Deposit/Investment - US$100

Net Profit Gain - US$1307.50

Period : H3 (6 January 2020 - 28 April 2020)  [113 days]

Investment Gain ROI - 1,307.50% or 13.075x


The Software Suite had already tested and made its own findings with the Take10P AJH on Brent Oil.  Niche area of lucrative investments is in Brent Oil.  It seems that our Covid-19 proof FinTech Software performs exceedingly well despite the tumult and fluctuations of the oil markets.

Initial Deposit/Investment - US$150

Net Profit Gain - US$56.00

Period : H3 (1 March 2020 - 24 April 2020) [54 days]

Investment Gain ROI - 37.33%


Democratization and Social-Justice in Wealth Management.  Profit Maximization in Wealth Management.


A Serious Tool for Serious People!


Despite the Take10P AJH's Z-Score of 1.77 and -1.49, in the 2006 Automated Trading Championship, even EAs that had positive Z-Scores of 1.52 (87.15%) and -1.97 (95.12%) had positive money compounding and profits : 

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1492


Dedicated fax line at :

+1-855-658-3131 (USA) 


Dedicated eMail :

the.software.suite@protonmail.com


Visit Our Online Store/Shop :

https://352422.e-junkie.com/


Copyright © 2020, THE SOFTWARE SUITE

https://www.facebook.com/TheSoftwareSuite/


Support Our Noble Efforts through Crypto-Funding :

BitCoin   : 1NHyCimd4hBeWVTAB156hVCuQaGrpuF7qx

Ethereum : 0x2CCf0603345c02e9b7EAFA78F423B138cf70D24c

USD Digital : 0x2CCf0603345c02e9b7EAFA78F423B138cf70D24c

+----------------------------------------------------------------+

Developed by : Hakimi Abdul Jabar & The Software Suite

the.software.suite@protonmail.com

+----------------------------------------------------------------+




Risk warning: Before you start trading, you should completely understand the risks involved with the currency market and trading on margin, and you should be aware of your level of experience.



Any copying, reproduction, republication, as well as on the Internet resources of any materials from this site is possible only upon written permission.

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