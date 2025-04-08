5 Advantages of Using a Forex Expert Advisor

It can trade while you sleep! ...

It is not vulnerable to emotions. ...

You can run backtests quickly. ...

It reacts to quick market movements instantly. ...

It isn't prone to human error.









MelBar™ Take10P™ AJH™ Expert Advisor RoboTrade Software MT5 - TEST RESULTS by Independent 3rd. Party

Leverage : 1-500 Initial Deposit US$150-US$300

Timeframe : M30

Period : March 1, 2020 - April 29, 2020

Profit Returns Percentage in 59 DAYS : 50+%-100+% (EUR/USD)









MelBar™ Take10P™ AJH RoboTrade Software MT5 - Niche Brent Oil FinTech Software - Coronavirus-Proof Performance

The Software Suite was already contented at its own testings and findings on the Brent Oil when results were shown to an Independent Third Party last week. When the Independent Third Party provided The Software Suite with its sets of testing results - they were sterling. Niche area of lucrative investments is in Brent Oil. It seems that our Covid-19 proof FinTech Software performs exceedingly well despite the tumult and fluctuations of the oil markets.

Initial Deposit/Investment - US$100

Net Profit Gain - US$1307.50

Period : H3 (6 January 2020 - 28 April 2020) [113 days]

Investment Gain ROI - 1,307.50% or 13.075x





The Software Suite had already tested and made its own findings with the Take10P AJH on Brent Oil. Niche area of lucrative investments is in Brent Oil. It seems that our Covid-19 proof FinTech Software performs exceedingly well despite the tumult and fluctuations of the oil markets.

Initial Deposit/Investment - US$150

Net Profit Gain - US$56.00

Period : H3 (1 March 2020 - 24 April 2020) [54 days]

Investment Gain ROI - 37.33%



Democratization and Social-Justice in Wealth Management. Profit Maximization in Wealth Management.





A Serious Tool for Serious People!





Despite the Take10P AJH's Z-Score of 1.77 and -1.49, in the 2006 Automated Trading Championship, even EAs that had positive Z-Scores of 1.52 (87.15%) and -1.97 (95.12%) had positive money compounding and profits :

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1492





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Developed by : Hakimi Abdul Jabar & The Software Suite

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Risk warning: Before you start trading, you should completely understand the risks involved with the currency market and trading on margin, and you should be aware of your level of experience.









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