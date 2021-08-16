MACD The Factor

MACD FACTOR!


Macd factor is amazing!...it draws multi lines of its own factor of macd(12,26,9) on the chart! not on separate windows as normally macd (12,26,9) it is.

                    It is not 12,26 of EMA's on that chart ... it is now really different! ...

It has 6 difference lines + 1 line of it own factor line ..

You can examine every each of the lines cross over of each other at the specific time and price while at the same time, the main line of macd (12,26,9) cross over the signal line of macd(12,26,9) at separate windows, wherever it is, it must cross synchronously with macd(12,26,9) along the chart.

The horizontal silver dot lines in the picture , I draw it myself to proof...

The file name is mix.ex4

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Syahirul Nizzam Bin Haron
Indicators
This is Fibo Expansion. You can use it, as profit target at any level... It use price Highs and Lows and price between... It is simple and easy to use... No Input menu, just drag it on your chart and it ready to use... The blue and red dot color indicate it direction... It also use as the same as fractal high and low price as the points to construct the levels... No more analysis to choose the points..
FREE
SnR tool
Syahirul Nizzam Bin Haron
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a SnR tool. It is built based on the body candle. It is a multi timeframe indicator. There is a powerful scalabar for vertical line slides to limit the candle bars. Color for each line can also be changed. It can detect: 1. Support && Resistance 2. Support become Resistance && vice versa 3.Support become Resistance become Support && vice versa It also can be used for trading tools and studies on SnR *New Version avaiable
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