AutoLevels MT5
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
AutoLevels is a precise tool for identifying support and resistance levels. Allows you to trade with reliable information, making your analysis fast and easy.
Features and settings
Features:
- Data based levels
- Dynamic coloring and width
- Works on any timeframe
Settings:
- period: sets the averaging the period of the ATR;
- scale_factor: sets the ATR's multiplicator;
- levels_number: sets the maximum number of levels on the chart;
- dynamic_color: sets the supports and resistances with different colors;
- (only if dynamic_color = false) -> default_color: sets the default color;
- (only if dynamic_color = true) -> resistance_color: sets the resistances color;
- (only if dynamic_color = true) -> resistance_color: sets the supports color;
- dynamic_width: sets the width of the levels based on the amount of touches;
- (only if dynamic_width = true) -> max_width: sets the maximum width;
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