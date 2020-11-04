AutoLevels MT5

AutoLevels is a precise tool for identifying support and resistance levels.  Allows you to trade with reliable information, making your analysis fast and easy.

Usage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tqX4f_QhaA&ab

Features and settings

Features:

  • Data based levels
  • Dynamic coloring and width
  • Works on any timeframe

Settings:

  • period: sets the averaging the period of the ATR;
  • scale_factor: sets the ATR's multiplicator;
  • levels_number: sets the maximum number of levels on the chart;
  • dynamic_color: sets the supports and resistances with different colors;
  • (only if dynamic_color = false) -> default_color: sets the  default color;
  • (only if dynamic_color = true) -> resistance_color: sets the resistances color;
  • (only if dynamic_color = true) -> resistance_color: sets the supports color;
  • dynamic_width: sets the width of the levels based on the amount of touches;
  • (only if dynamic_width = true) -> max_width: sets the maximum  width;






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Quantum Trader 2022.04.01 22:41 
 

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