Signal M5

trading is not a game. trading is business. and the main thing to consider in business is to limit losses.
Stop Loss is the lowest price limit set to limit losses. When price movements touch this value, the system will automatically close the order or position.

For most traders, the decision to put this stop loss is an uncomfortable choice. Why? because that means they have received the loss. However, every trader has the right to decide for himself which trading model is the most suitable for him, whether by using a stop loss or ignoring it, it returns to the trading strategy used by each trader.

this indicator is equipped with TP SL, so the user knows when he has to enter the market and exit.

please place this indicator on M5 or M1 time frame
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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Indicators
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
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Base XP 1
Umar Ismail
Indicators
This indikator is used as a supporting indicator. its function is to find out the position of the price reflection position, but he cannot work alone, requires another set of indicators which will immediately be sold separately The principle of Supply And Demand can be used as a forex trading analysis tool. One way to use it is to rely on the balance zone as zone stops Supply And Demand and the trading system applied, as well as the legal basis for general supply and demand.
Ganti Symbol
Umar Ismail
Indicators
Hi. The main obstacle for multi timeframe traders or traders who use multiple indicators on multiple charts is when they want to do analysis on multiple pairs quickly. You can imagine if there are 3 or 10 charts that must be opened when you want to do analysis. and each chart has its own template. of course it will take a long time to replace one by one before analysis. how many opportunities are lost due to the time spent changing charts. or maybe when a mentor wants to explain to his students
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