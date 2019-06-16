trading is not a game. trading is business. and the main thing to consider in business is to limit losses.

Stop Loss is the lowest price limit set to limit losses. When price movements touch this value, the system will automatically close the order or position.





For most traders, the decision to put this stop loss is an uncomfortable choice. Why? because that means they have received the loss. However, every trader has the right to decide for himself which trading model is the most suitable for him, whether by using a stop loss or ignoring it, it returns to the trading strategy used by each trader.





this indicator is equipped with TP SL, so the user knows when he has to enter the market and exit.





please place this indicator on M5 or M1 time frame