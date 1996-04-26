Base XP 1
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indikator is used as a supporting indicator. its function is to find out the position of the price reflection position, but he cannot work alone, requires another set of indicators which will immediately be sold separately
The principle of Supply And Demand can be used as a forex trading analysis tool. One way to use it is to rely on the balance zone as zone stops Supply And Demand and the trading system applied, as well as the legal basis for general supply and demand.