Watchlist

3.67

Indicator to create and manage your own watchlists. It allows you to load one symbol to multiple charts with just one click.

There is an addon to save objects from drawings (lines, fibos etc.) and load when the symbol is changed.


Functions

  • Supports Multi-Timeframe-Usage
  • Load one symbols to multiple charts with just one click
  • Automatically created list with all tradeable symbols
  • Custom watchlists can be created
  • Symbols can be added and deleted from the created watchlists
  • Sortfunction to sort a list alphabetically while loading
  • Searchfunction for fast searching of symbols
  • Symbols with open positions or orders can be loaded to the charts by just one click
  • Layout modifiable: searchbox and position/order area can be (de)activated
  • Lists can be blocked to prevent undesired editing


Manual

  • Open a new chart window and add the "Watchlist" indicator
    • Definition of the input parameters for the watchlist menu:
    • "Identificator": false - the menu is created on the chart
    • "IdentificatorNumber": Any number, which is identical for all linked charts
    • "ShowSearchBox": Defines, if the search window is displayed
    • "ShowPositionsBox": Defines, if the positions and orders window is displayed
  • Add the "Watchlist" indicator to all charts that should be linked to the watchlist menu
    • Definition of the input parameters for the linked charts:
    • "Identificator": true - The menu is not displayed, the indicator only is used to link the chart to the watchlist menu
    • "IdentificatorNumber": Any number, which is identical for all linked charts
    • "ShowSearchBox": If "Identificator" = true this setting has no effect because no menu is created
    • "ShowPositionsBox": If "Identificator" = true this setting has no effect because no menu is created
  • Create a new watchlist with the "New WL" button
  • Add symbols from any watchlist or the search function by right clicking the symbol and then selecting the target watchlist
  • When the "Editable" parameter is selected symbols can be deleted from a list by right clicking
  • With the "Clear WL" button all values can be deleated from a list
  • With the "Delete WL" button the watchlist can be deleated
  • The "Editable" and "Sort" values are linked to the selected list
  • "Editable" (de)aktivates the possibility to edit the list (add and delete symbols)
  • "Sort" (de)aktivates the alphabetical sorting when loading a list
  • If "Sort" is deactivated, the values are displayed in the order in which they were added
  • Left click to load the clicked value to the selected charts



Reviews 4
Trayer
19
Trayer 2022.01.05 12:45 
 

Sehr nettes Tool und toller Support!

125055
59
125055 2021.03.19 02:28 
 

Very good watchlist for MT5

Recommended products
Easy Trade Executor
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT5. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
Trading Utility MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
Utilities
User Manual Buy Trading Utility, Get 2 indicators FREE ! After purchase contact me for your " TWO indicators GIFT (Any one you want) ", adding you in group. Trading Utility MT5 The manual trader's cockpit. Size every trade by risk, place it from the chart, and manage it without ever opening the order dialog. Eight tabs, seven trailing engines, and every stop and target draggable with one click. One panel between you and the order window. Risk-sized entries, draggable stops, seven trailing modes
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilities
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Grid Trading MT5
Waseem Raza
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading (For Hedging Account Type Only) When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings.
ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro
Thiagarajan A L Segaran
Utilities
Headline ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro is a high-performance trade management utility designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and high-volatility pairs. It allows traders to execute complex grid-layering strategies with a single click, ensuring you never miss an entry during fast market moves. Why Choose Gold Grid Pro? Manual trading on Gold requires speed. Manually calculating distances and opening multiple positions takes too much time. This utility automates the "Scaling-In" process, allowing y
PCT Price Simulator
Fabio Albano
Utilities
This indicator was specifically designed for developers, quantitative traders, and mentors looking for total control over live price action, whether for educational purposes, testing strategies, or validating indicators without waiting for real market movements. The PCT Price Simulator generates a fully automated, customized offline chart ( _OTC ), allowing you to manipulate candle directions, test setup reactions, and validate trading strategies in seconds. Technical Highlights Total Independen
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Utilities
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
ChartPro Classic Dark
Raed Obeid
Utilities
Chart Pro Classic Dark v1.00 Chart Pro Classic Dark is a professional MT5 chart styling and customization tool designed to give your charts a clean, modern, and professional dark appearance. Key Features Dark Black Background — Applies a clean black background to the chart. ️ Candlestick Chart — Automatically configures the chart to use candlesticks. Bullish Candles — Green/Lime bullish candles. Bearish Candles — White bearish candles. Grid Removal — Hides the chart grid for a clean
Tick Volume Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick Volume Chart is a unique tool for building charts based on tick volumes in MetaTrader 5 . With Tick Volume Chart , you can create charts where each candle is formed not by time, but by a specified number of ticks. This gives you perfect precision in analyzing market activity, which is unattainable on standard time-based charts. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with the resulting charts is just as convenient as with standard ones. Unlike sta
Trade Assistant JJC Academy
Jhonathan Alexis Jaramillo Cortez
Utilities
JJC Academy Trade Assistant — Risk Calculator & Position Management Panel Stop calculating your lot size by hand. Stop blowing your drawdown over a calculation mistake. JJC Academy Trade Assistant is the trading panel I built and use myself to manage a portfolio of funded accounts — designed so every entry respects exactly the risk you defined, no matter the pair, the broker, or the prop firm you trade with. Real-time risk calculator Set your Risk % and your R:R — lot size is calculated insta
FREE
The Prop Firm Equity Guardian
Adeolu Kayode Gbadebo
Utilities
Protect your funded accounts and personal capital with military-grade precision. This utility continuously monitors your floating equity against your daily starting balance. The moment your custom drawdown threshold is breached, it instantly liquidates all open positions, deletes pending orders, and completely unloads from the chart. Stop revenge trading and never fail a prop firm evaluation due to a margin breach again.
FREE
Smart Trade Manager Dashboard MT5
Hoang Nhan Nguyen
Utilities
Short Description A professional MT5 trade management dashboard for managing open trades, risk, trailing stop, break-even, partial close, daily loss guard and trade history directly from the chart. Full Description Smart Trade Manager Dashboard MT5 is a professional trade management panel built for traders who want faster control, clearer account visibility and stronger risk discipline directly from the chart. It is not a signal system and it does not open trades automatically. The dashboard foc
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring  all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management D
Trade Analyzer Panel
Minh Vuong Pham
Utilities
Trade Analyzer Panel is a real-time dashboard utility for MetaTrader 5. It brings position monitoring, risk analysis, profit/loss simulation, target planning, break-even visualization and quick-close controls into a single scrollable on-chart panel. Features Position scanner: lists every open position with symbol, direction, lot size, open price and live profit/loss. Account summary: balance, equity, used and free margin, and margin level updated in real time. Break-even visualization: draws a l
Equity Master Stop v2 MT5
Frank William Jr Colbert
Utilities
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Boleta Long Short contas Netting e Hedge
Hilario Henrique Silva Ribeiro
5 (1)
Utilities
This is Boleta Long & Short NT-HDG, an Expert Advisor created with the function that will make operations carried out in Long & Short much easier. > With just one click it is possible to mount a position in two assets simultaneously, further accelerating your actions right after the decision has been made. > With it, it is also possible to operate in Hedge accounts, being able to set up positions in the same asset, for those who have strategies for this purpose. > Can be used in multiple mar
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Automatic TP and SL
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Utilities
TradeGuard    by Chart Walker TradeGuard is a MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading experience by automating key aspects of trade management. This EA excels in efficiently managing Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, offering a seamless and intelligent approach to trailing stops. One of TradeGuard's standout features is its Smart Trailing Stop, which dynamically adjusts the trailing distance based on market conditions. This adaptive approach helps maximize profits dur
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
5 (1)
Utilities
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Nexus Advanced Trade Manager
Nguyen Thanh Truc
Utilities
The Ultimate All-In-One Trade Manager & Prop Firm Guardian for MT5. Nexus Pro Trade Manager is the most advanced, all-in-one trading assistant designed for both manual traders and Prop Firm challengers. Featuring a stunning, lag-free UI (Dark/Light mode), it completely transforms your MT5 into a professional trading terminal. Whether you are trading a personal account or trying to pass evaluations for FTMO, FundedNext, or other prop firms, Nexus Pro protects your capital, automates your risk cal
TradeControl Pro
TPS Akademie UG
Utilities
TradeControl Pro – Advanced Trade Manager for MetaTrader TradeControl Pro is a trade management tool for MetaTrader that enables structured and efficient management of trading positions directly on the chart. The application combines a clearly designed user interface with automated calculations and flexible control options for different trading approaches. The integrated on-chart panel is organized in a tabular layout and divided into three main sections (tabs): Execution , Close , and Info . Th
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
Utilities
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
GridZone Alpha
Gooi Meng Liang
Utilities
GridZone Alpha: The Ultimate Semi-Automated Grid & Zone Manager GridZone Alpha is an advanced, interactive trading panel designed for the modern manual trader. Stop staring at the charts waiting for the perfect entry, and stop relying on rigid, fully automated bots that cannot read market context. With GridZone Alpha, you provide the human analysis by identifying your support, resistance, or supply/demand zones. Once confirmed, the Limit Order Engine takes over, instantly deploying a precision,
SwiftEdge Scalper
Kaan Caliskan
Utilities
SwiftEdge Scalper Professional Tick Scalping EA with Full Manual Control Scalping demands split-second decisions, precise risk management, and seamless order execution. Managing breakeven calculations, trailing stops, and multiple positions while watching price action is overwhelming without the right tools. SwiftEdge Scalper is your professional trading assistant designed for active scalpers and day traders. Execute trades with one click or keyboard shortcut, while the EA handles breakeven, tra
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
Auto SL Trade Manager
Niklas Templin
Utilities
no Trade operation, Robot Set auto SL to every manually Trade from a Phone Automatic Phone TradeManager Need just Set on 1 Symbol Auto BE Trigger is added that immediately sets a stop-loss for every () But does NOT calculate position size based on risk, allows the fixed  SL to   adjusted dynamically drag on Chart or Menu. It protects capital around the clock, reduces emotional mistakes, and ensures consistent risk management.
FREE
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilities
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Grid Builder 5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilities
The   Grid Builder MT5   utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies. The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters. All types of pending orders are supported: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click. If the "Delete
NRP Risk Manager Pro
Black Panther AI
Utilities
NRP Risk Manager Pro Institutional-Grade Trade Management & Prop Firm Protection Get the MetaTrader 4 Version Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179888 Get the MetaTrader 5 Version Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179885 Trading isn't just about finding the right entry; it is about flawlessly executing your edge while fiercely protecting your capital. NRP Risk Manager Pro is not an automated trading robot—it is a comprehensive, institutional-grade trade terminal d
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA
Mohammad Zakirul Haque
Utilities
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA (TCM) Advanced Basket Management & Profit Locking Tool for Trend Traders Short Description Turn strong trends into managed campaigns. Truvana TCM is a professional trade management EA designed for traders who already know how to identify trends and execute entries. The EA automatically manages basket expansion, validates risk before adding positions, and locks profits using a broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP). No martingale. No grid recovery. No signal genera
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
More from author
Save Chart
Nico Deuscher
Indicators
This indicator saves the chart as a template when you change the symbol. It also loads the template from the new symbol. Therefore you are able to save all objects that you have drawn on the chart. It is an addition to the Watchlist Indicator. How to use it: - Pull the indicator to the chart - The first parameter defines which timeframes are saved into one file. An example: If you do not want to see a drawn object (e.g. line) from D1 in M1 you need to specify the timeframes. - The default valu
FREE
Trendicator
Nico Deuscher
Indicators
Functions Analyzes the current market trend Displays a numbering system based on trend structure (see below) Colors the chart background depending on trend direction Displays the ZigZag indicator Display Fibonacci Retracement with custom defined levels at the lates corrective trend movement Display Fibonacci Expansions with custom defined levels at the latest progressive trend movement Buffers for all relevant Trend parameters so EAs can access the trend information Background Information The
Filter:
Analog
67
Analog 2023.09.24 07:28 
 

This program won't load the graphics correctly. I am requesting a refund.

frosch1006
19
frosch1006 2022.11.23 12:19 
 

Klasse Tool, wer ernsthaft Scannt und Watchlisten erstellen will, kommt meines Erachtens nicht um dieses Tool herum!

Trayer
19
Trayer 2022.01.05 12:45 
 

Sehr nettes Tool und toller Support!

125055
59
125055 2021.03.19 02:28 
 

Very good watchlist for MT5

Reply to review