Watchlist
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 30 November 2020
- Activations: 5
Indicator to create and manage your own watchlists. It allows you to load one symbol to multiple charts with just one click.
There is an addon to save objects from drawings (lines, fibos etc.) and load when the symbol is changed.
Functions
- Supports Multi-Timeframe-Usage
- Load one symbols to multiple charts with just one click
- Automatically created list with all tradeable symbols
- Custom watchlists can be created
- Symbols can be added and deleted from the created watchlists
- Sortfunction to sort a list alphabetically while loading
- Searchfunction for fast searching of symbols
- Symbols with open positions or orders can be loaded to the charts by just one click
- Layout modifiable: searchbox and position/order area can be (de)activated
- Lists can be blocked to prevent undesired editing
Manual
- Open a new chart window and add the "Watchlist" indicator
- Definition of the input parameters for the watchlist menu:
- "Identificator": false - the menu is created on the chart
- "IdentificatorNumber": Any number, which is identical for all linked charts
- "ShowSearchBox": Defines, if the search window is displayed
- "ShowPositionsBox": Defines, if the positions and orders window is displayed
- Add the "Watchlist" indicator to all charts that should be linked to the watchlist menu
- Definition of the input parameters for the linked charts:
- "Identificator": true - The menu is not displayed, the indicator only is used to link the chart to the watchlist menu
- "IdentificatorNumber": Any number, which is identical for all linked charts
- "ShowSearchBox": If "Identificator" = true this setting has no effect because no menu is created
- "ShowPositionsBox": If "Identificator" = true this setting has no effect because no menu is created
- Create a new watchlist with the "New WL" button
- Add symbols from any watchlist or the search function by right clicking the symbol and then selecting the target watchlist
- When the "Editable" parameter is selected symbols can be deleted from a list by right clicking
- With the "Clear WL" button all values can be deleated from a list
- With the "Delete WL" button the watchlist can be deleated
- The "Editable" and "Sort" values are linked to the selected list
- "Editable" (de)aktivates the possibility to edit the list (add and delete symbols)
- "Sort" (de)aktivates the alphabetical sorting when loading a list
- If "Sort" is deactivated, the values are displayed in the order in which they were added
- Left click to load the clicked value to the selected charts
Sehr nettes Tool und toller Support!