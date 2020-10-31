Indicator to create and manage your own watchlists. It allows you to load one symbol to multiple charts with just one click.



There is an addon to save objects from drawings (lines, fibos etc.) and load when the symbol is changed.







Functions



Supports Multi-Timeframe-Usage



Load one symbols to multiple charts with just one click



Automatically created list with all tradeable symbols



Custom watchlists can be created



Symbols can be added and deleted from the created watchlists



Sortfunction to sort a list alphabetically while loading



Searchfunction for fast searching of symbols



Symbols with open positions or orders can be loaded to the charts by just one click



Layout modifiable: searchbox and position/order area can be (de)activated



Lists can be blocked to prevent undesired editing







Manual

Open a new chart window and add the "Watchlist" indicator

Definition of the input parameters for the watchlist menu:



"Identificator": false - the menu is created on the chart





"IdentificatorNumber": Any number, which is identical for all linked charts





"ShowSearchBox": Defines, if the search window is displayed





"ShowPositionsBox": Defines, if the positions and orders window is displayed



Add the "Watchlist" indicator to all charts that should be linked to the watchlist menu

Definition of the input parameters for the linked charts:







"Identificator": true - The menu is not displayed, the indicator only is used to link the chart to the watchlist menu





"IdentificatorNumber": Any number, which is identical for all linked charts



"ShowSearchBox": If "Identificator" = true this setting has no effect because no menu is created





"ShowPositionsBox": If "Identificator" = true this setting has no effect because no menu is created

Create a new watchlist with the "New WL" button



Add symbols from any watchlist or the search function by right clicking the symbol and then selecting the target watchlist



When the "Editable" parameter is selected symbols can be deleted from a list by right clicking



With the "Clear WL" button all values can be deleated from a list



With the "Delete WL" button the watchlist can be deleated



The "Editable" and "Sort" values are linked to the selected list



"Editable" (de)aktivates the possibility to edit the list (add and delete symbols)



"Sort" (de)aktivates the alphabetical sorting when loading a list



If "Sort" is deactivated, the values are displayed in the order in which they were added

Left click to load the clicked value to the selected charts





