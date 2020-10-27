NS Financas 4 EMA Moving Average Strategy EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
Exponential Moving Average indicators are widely used by Forex traders all around.
This EA uses a simple Scalping Strategy using 4 exponential moving averages and have lots of config parameters.
EMA1: 9 | EMA2: 13 | EMA3: 21 | EMA4: 200
Basically the EA Strategy place an order when it detects that the last candle touched the 3ª EMA line and the last 5 candles do not touch it.
In order to know more about the strategy, we presented it in our youtube channel:
Video with EA Strategy Details: https://youtu.be/UYjTId-X7Zo
Video Backtesting this EA: https://youtu.be/EqI7CISIxjI
Good job