NS Financas 4 EMA Moving Average Strategy EA

2.5
Exponential Moving Average indicators are widely used by Forex traders all around.

This EA uses a simple Scalping Strategy using 4 exponential moving averages and have lots of config parameters.

EMA1: 9 | EMA2: 13 | EMA3: 21 | EMA4: 200
Basically the EA Strategy place an order when it detects that the last candle touched the 3ª EMA line and the last 5 candles do not touch it.


In order to know more about the strategy, we presented it in our youtube channel:

Video with EA Strategy Details: https://youtu.be/UYjTId-X7Zo

Video Backtesting this EA: https://youtu.be/EqI7CISIxjI


Reviews 6
surachaeti Inthachai
38
surachaeti Inthachai 2023.04.09 07:22 
 

Good job

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.23 10:23 
 

Good job.

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2025-
32
2025- 2024.08.06 10:56 
 

can't work

wei ang
18
wei ang 2024.07.22 12:21 
 

Why the EA can't work when come to live market? Only can make testing. Isn't need purchase?

Mohammed Mohammed Mohammed Abu Zaid
350
Mohammed Mohammed Mohammed Abu Zaid 2023.07.15 16:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

desousacadetehelderantonio
14
desousacadetehelderantonio 2023.04.16 15:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

surachaeti Inthachai
38
surachaeti Inthachai 2023.04.09 07:22 
 

Good job

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.23 10:23 
 

Good job.

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