Quickly helper

Quickly Helper is a tool to help us deal with multiple orders quickly.

It has five function keys.

They are:

  1. The "清空" button to quickly level out all orders; 
  2. Quick flat out the long position "平多单" button;
  3.  Quick flat out the short position "平空单" button; 
  4. The "买多" button to quickly buy at the current price; 
  5. The "买空" button to sell quickly at the current price; 

It has seven display information items. They are:

  1. bp: the total income of multiple orders; (  profit of  buy/long position )
  2. avgb: average price of multiple orders; (average price of long position) 
  3. sp: Total income of empty orders; ( profit of sell/Short position
  4. avgs: average price of empty orders; ( average price of Short  position
  5. ap: total current income; (all profit)
  6. bvol: Multi-order positions; ( volume of long position  )
  7. svol: positions of empty orders; ( volume of Short  position  )
 This information is helpful for us to quickly analyze the current situation and make the best choice when there are a large number of orders, and it can allow us to operate orders in a very short time, so as to avoid missing the best opportunity.


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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Gold one hour
Shi Xuan Liang
1 (1)
Experts
Any EA can't guarantee our eternal and stable profit, but it is a manifestation of trading ideas. The quality of the back test data is an intuitive affirmation of the EA. If an EA backtest result fails, we will not believe that it can make money for us on the firm offer. On the contrary, EA, which produced a beautiful asset curve in the process of backtesting, is worthy of our belief that she can meet the challenge of updating.  GOLD ONE HOUR is specially made for gold varieties to run in one h
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