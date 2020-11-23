Quickly helper
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 10
Quickly Helper is a tool to help us deal with multiple orders quickly.
It has five function keys.
They are:
- The "清空" button to quickly level out all orders;
- Quick flat out the long position "平多单" button;
- Quick flat out the short position "平空单" button;
- The "买多" button to quickly buy at the current price;
- The "买空" button to sell quickly at the current price;
It has seven display information items. They are:
- bp: the total income of multiple orders; ( profit of buy/long position )
- avgb: average price of multiple orders; (average price of long position)
- sp: Total income of empty orders; ( profit of sell/Short position )
- avgs: average price of empty orders; ( average price of Short position )
- ap: total current income; (all profit)
- bvol: Multi-order positions; ( volume of long position )
- svol: positions of empty orders; ( volume of Short position )