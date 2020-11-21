Best Forex 15TF Scalper

Hi everyone, I had make that product for try help you get another lever without so hard work and painful... This work on most EUR pairs, maked that for EURUSD but work one anothers, becouse the simple strategie is just follow some nicelh indicators that i use for trade... and is my strategie in a program ... i don't advise start with less that -1000 and more than 0.01 but you can find too how work the tool and how you can work with that so , i will let there a group of telegram for that , try have all people have a good tool , have a good profits and see you for there... My preasure Bruno ...

httpS://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFUtu2eYjs-Da8uArq channel support but all people need to know and learn work with the ea

How works: 

-by RSI, DIVERGENCY, SCHOSTATIC and MACD with speacial levels ^
no martingale

-one trade at time

-15tf 
-with stoploss and take profit 

-following trend and indicators 

GOOD PROFITS 

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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