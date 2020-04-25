Exp Crasula free
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
Exp Crassula expert Advisor can start working with a minimum Deposit of 20$
You can enable it on other timeframes and currency pairs by first testing and selecting the parameter the minimum size for the calculation in paragraphs. it is recommended to use from 50 to 500.
It is possible to use a martingale.
The free version is released so that you can test the expert Advisor in real time.
1.unlike the paid version, the expert Advisor trades 2 days a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
2. in the free version, magic number is not changed, there Is no blocking of accidental opening of a position when the expert is enabled.
3. in the free version, trading is conducted with a minimum lot, and there is no auto-exaggeration.
4.in the free version, it is not possible to change the parameters of the sliding stop.
5.in the free version, it is not possible to change the Deposit protection level for martingale.
The paid version of the product without restrictions is available at the link https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/46651
You can enable it on other timeframes and currency pairs by first testing and selecting the parameter the minimum size for the calculation in paragraphs. it is recommended to use from 50 to 500.
It is possible to use a martingale.
The free version is released so that you can test the expert Advisor in real time.
1.unlike the paid version, the expert Advisor trades 2 days a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
2. in the free version, magic number is not changed, there Is no blocking of accidental opening of a position when the expert is enabled.
3. in the free version, trading is conducted with a minimum lot, and there is no auto-exaggeration.
4.in the free version, it is not possible to change the parameters of the sliding stop.
5.in the free version, it is not possible to change the Deposit protection level for martingale.
The paid version of the product without restrictions is available at the link https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/46651
Good job.