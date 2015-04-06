Sansab Investors EA

BEST REGARDS FROM THE SANSAB GROUP!

First of all I want congratulate you on finding this EA, it is the equivalent of striking oil in your back yard. If you are looking for a constant and stable form of making money you will not have to look any further.

This expert advisor uses a combination of indicators and candle information to make decisions and works on any major currency pair.

This is the product of an enormous effort put together by a very hardworking duo, who would like to make a difference for ordinary people trying to make it in the world of Forex. We pride our selves on transparency so any and all information wanted or needed by the public will be given out without hesitation.

When the EA has been purchased the free indicator painting arrows can be requested via the MQL5 profile.

This EA mostly enters trades at the beginning of a new trend so the indicator can be used in correlation with a manual trend trading strategy to gain even more!

FUTURE UPDATES ON THIS EA WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR FREE!!!!!!!!!!


Recommendations and Advice

Minimum account balance of $100. but we recommend a starting capital of $500

Most profitable timeframes = 1H, 4H

GBP/USD and EUR/USD are the most profitable pairs, Specialized settings are available upon request via the mql5 profile for these two pairs.

Default settings are extremely profitable.

Any and all brokers can be used. 

Safe style of money management.

This EA is extremely easy to set up and use.


GOODLUCK ON YOUR TRADING JOURNEY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1



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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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