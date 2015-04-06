Sansab Investors EA

BEST REGARDS FROM THE SANSAB GROUP!

First of all I want congratulate you on finding this EA, it is the equivalent of striking oil in your back yard. If you are looking for a constant and stable form of making money you will not have to look any further.

This expert advisor uses a combination of indicators and candle information to make decisions and works on any major currency pair.

This is the product of an enormous effort put together by a very hardworking duo, who would like to make a difference for ordinary people trying to make it in the world of Forex. We pride our selves on transparency so any and all information wanted or needed by the public will be given out without hesitation.

When the EA has been purchased the free indicator painting arrows can be requested via the MQL5 profile.

This EA mostly enters trades at the beginning of a new trend so the indicator can be used in correlation with a manual trend trading strategy to gain even more!

FUTURE UPDATES ON THIS EA WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR FREE!!!!!!!!!!





Recommendations and Advice

Minimum account balance of $100. but we recommend a starting capital of $500

Most profitable timeframes = 1H, 4H

GBP/USD and EUR/USD are the most profitable pairs, Specialized settings are available upon request via the mql5 profile for these two pairs.

Default settings are extremely profitable.

Any and all brokers can be used.

Safe style of money management.

This EA is extremely easy to set up and use.





GOODLUCK ON YOUR TRADING JOURNEY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1







