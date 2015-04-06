SuperLine
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
SuperLine :
This EA is using Force Index Indicator to identify price breakouts and potential trend changes.
EA is a fully working trading robot for any account type. No dangerous trading techniques - orders open with stop loss and take profit.
Features
Minimal deposit: USD 50
Default Settings for EURUSD - H4
Works On Any currency Pair & all timeframes
Every trade is protected by stop-loss
Doesn't use martingale
Suitable For New Traders And Expert Traders
Input parameters :
PP = << Parameters >>
Lots = Fixed sized lots
TP =Take profit pips
SL = Stop loss pips
PS = << Signals on the upcoming Bears & Bulls >>
UBD = Use Bears Decrease
UBI = Use Bulls Increase
SPage = Slippage
FIndex = Force indicator
PI = << Integer Constant used to identify orders >>
DPL = Display Position Left
Magic = Magic number