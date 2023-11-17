MT5 netting the “Babel Steps” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1 periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position when the specified trend level is exceeded plus Bollinger indicators and Stochastic indicators inform about oversold / overbought market. Stochastic and Bollinger indicators help to increase or decrease the position. If market moves into favorable direction the Robot generates a Trailing Stop level. With reaching a target profit in USD or Trailing Stop level triggered the robot closes the position. The screen displays current results of work on the position, deals, trends and helps to trade manually.

“Babel Steps” EA has two stacks and remembers market levels when position was increased manually. First of them keeps 0.01 lots levels. The second keeps 0.02 and bigger lots levels. You can see first two levels from each of the stacks on the screen.

Very important: your account must be MT5 and "netting". Please double check it in your broker company. The “Babel Steps” doesn't work correctly with MT4 or "hedging" accounts. Please use a DEMO accounts before real one.

Videos: A Sell position https://youtu.be/R30JhEF8vJs, a Buy position https://youtu.be/BhHQqbrIXiQ

Parameters of the robot:

0. Lot for Open a Position.

Strongly recommended 0.1 or less. By default, is 0.06

1. Target Profit USD.

A position will be closed when this profit in USD achieved. By default, is 200.

2. Mode Buy Is Allowed.

The Robot can open and manage a position BUY. By default, is "true".

3. Mode SELL Is Allowed

The Robot can open and manage a position SELL. By default, is "true".

4. Position Increase Is Allowed

"True" means the robot can open a position, place a limit (pending) orders and market orders for increase the position volume. By default, is "true".

5. Position Decrease Is Allowed.

"True" means the robot can decrease a volume of the position always, even if the current profit on the position is negative.

"False" means the robot can decrease a volume of the position if the current profit is positive only.

By default, is "false".

6. Trailing Stop Is Allowed

"True" means the robot can move Stop Loses level (line). By default, is "true".

7. Deposit Drawdown Percent Max.

Max percent of deposit drawdown for close the position with loss. By default, is 20.

8. Deposit Drawdown USD Max.

Max deposit drawdown in USD for close the position with loss. By default, is 10000. The smaller parameter 7 or 8 will be taken into consideration.





More detailed information about the influence of parameters on the result is presented in the tables and graphs in the Screenshots.

The behavior of the Robot depending on the parameters can be seen in the video. For this, the same set of historical data (ticks) is used, but for different parameters:

Lot For Open a Position Target Profit USD Position Decrease Link to the video BUY 0.01 200 false https://youtu.be/NuMFIjoGVF0 BUY 0.01 100 false https://youtu.be/h5Y2h5gSp8I BUY 0.01 100 true https://youtu.be/2SL_vXikudw BUY 0.06 200 true https://youtu.be/L2rmgPaMmnQ BUY 0.06 2000 true https://youtu.be/BBvD-Aciqx4 BUY 0.6 2000 true https://youtu.be/f5pp_hPZwsU --- -------------------- ---------- ---------- -------------------------------------- SELL 0.01 200 false https://youtu.be/OIcgF2NVtCA SELL 0.01 100 false https://youtu.be/nnuFYWA315w SELL 0.01 100 true https://youtu.be/Ld7tplOJvD8 SELL 0.06 200 true https://youtu.be/iW-uowv5OS0 SELL 0.06 2000 true https://youtu.be/xCCGqc_m8Zw SELL 0.6 2000 true https://youtu.be/EIQ2ztKjhrI

The main task for the Robot is low Drawdown. That is why you can see early close a position (with partial profit) in the videos.

The Robot was designed for Cents Accounts (1000 USD deposit transformed into 100 000 USCent). For example, Roboforex company offers such accounts.

Disclaimer:

The presented materials are informational ones and are intended solely for educational or informational purposes.

When using this product, “Babel Steps” - a program for the purposes of automatically making transactions on the Forex market, you completely accept the risk of not receiving a calculated profit, as well as the risk of a complete loss of all invested funds.

The results of the robot ’ s work in the past, as well as the results of testing and optimization do not guarantee the receipt of similar results in the future.





ATTENTION! The MT5 platform removes Stop Loss and Take Profit when pending orders to increase the position volume are triggered . Therefore, it is important to keep the robot switched on.

Before shutting down the robot, delete pending orders and make sure there are a Stop Loss and Take Profit red lines.

