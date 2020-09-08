MATrendColoured
- Indicators
-
- Version: 250.2
- Updated: 9 September 2020
- Activations: 5
MA with Trend colour
Attach to chart of any timescale
MA period = 200
buffer = 1
I use this set up on a one hour chart, basically the green line indicates an upward trend while the red line indicates a downward trend
All setting can be used on any chart period, If you don't like the settings I use, then just play around with the settings on any chosen time period
until you find a setup which suites your trading style
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