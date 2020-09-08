MATrendColoured





MA with Trend colour

Attach to chart of any timescale

MA period = 200

buffer = 1

I use this set up on a one hour chart, basically the green line indicates an upward trend while the red line indicates a downward trend

All setting can be used on any chart period, If you don't like the settings I use, then just play around with the settings on any chosen time period

until you find a setup which suites your trading style



