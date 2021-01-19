Pattern King MT5

Pattern King based on short term reversal pattern recognition techniques. The EA does not use grid, martingale or indicator. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.

Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change.

Pattern king

for the trading on

All backtests done in real account with %100 real ticks with variable delay and spread, initial money was 1000$ for each test. Long story short here the signal of Pattern king;