Pattern King MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 19 January 2021
- Activations: 5
Pattern King based on short term reversal pattern recognition techniques. The EA does not use grid, martingale or indicator. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. Pattern king is a trading robot for the trading on EURUSD H1. All backtests done in real account with %100 real ticks with variable delay and spread, initial money was 1000$ for each test. Long story short here the signal of Pattern king;
EA signal in action : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/892809
Account type should be Hedging account!
Settings
- StaticLot - Trade with fixed lot
- DynamicLot -Trade with dynamic lot which is fixed to dynamicLotRate for every 1k$ you have (if you have 3K$ then dynamicLot will equal to 3 * dynamicLotRate)
- DynamicLotRate - Value will be multiplied with every 1k$ you have
- MaxSpread - To provent user from high spread volatility you can set a max spread value. (if ask = 1.1010 - bid = 1.1011 then spread will equalt to 10)
- TimeForTrade - If its true it will use from and to inputs to trade between these 2 hours. (this values is included)
- from - Starting trade hour. (not local time, broker/server time)
- to - Ending trade hour. (not local time, broker/server time)