Pattern King MT5

Pattern King based on short term reversal pattern recognition techniques. The EA does not use grid, martingale or indicator. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. Pattern king is a trading robot for the trading on EURUSD H1. All backtests done in real account with %100 real ticks with variable delay and spread, initial money was 1000$ for each test. Long story short here the signal of Pattern king;  

 

EA signal in action : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/892809

Account type should be Hedging account!

Settings

  • StaticLot - Trade with fixed lot
  • DynamicLot -Trade with dynamic lot which is fixed to dynamicLotRate for every 1k$ you have (if you have 3K$ then dynamicLot will equal to 3 * dynamicLotRate) 
  • DynamicLotRate - Value will be multiplied with every 1k$ you have
  • MaxSpread - To provent user from high spread volatility you can set a max spread value. (if ask = 1.1010 - bid = 1.1011 then spread will equalt to 10)
  • TimeForTrade - If its true it will use from and to inputs to trade between these 2 hours. (this values is included)
  • from - Starting trade hour. (not local time, broker/server time) 
  • to - Ending trade hour.  (not local time, broker/server time)


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VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
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Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Stanislav Tomilov
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
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Easy Scalper
Ibrahim Konyali
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Easy Scalper MT5 LAUNCH PROMO: ONLY FEW COPY OUT OF AT $99! Next price: 299$ Easy scalper designed to calculate the best time to buy or sell using many different techniques. The EA does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.Feel free to get in touch with me for any questions.  Monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/e
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