Galaxy Gadman X9 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders.

Galaxy Gadman X9 is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor.

Galaxy Gadman X9 uses a trading system buystop and sellstop orders

This robot trades on any Time Frame, Can be use on all pairs.

This not martingale, hedge, or averaging Expert Advisor. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Stop Loss, and Trailing.

Please use a good broker with low spread and low stop level





Setting OrderCmt- used for comments

MagicNumber - magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA.

Stop Loss - static stop loss.

Trailing Stop - distance (in pips) to trail an open position.

Trailing Start - to secure the profits

Max Spread - maximum spread allowed at time of trade.

Manual Lot Size - if using fixed lots, this will be the lot size.

Slippage - For Setting slippage

PendingOrder - For Setting Distance pending buy sell Order.

FactorSignal - For Setting triger Distance pending buy sell Order.

SpeedTriger- For Setting entry triger signal pending buy sell Orde

VolumeTriger- For Setting entry triger signal pending buy sell Order

Money Management - choose between "set to true to enable auto money management. If false, ManualLotsize is used" in the drop-down menu.

Risk Setting - risk setting to be used with dynamic lot sizing.

StartTrade - for a start Trading Time

EndTrade - Stop Trading Time



