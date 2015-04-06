Galaxy Gadman X9

Galaxy Gadman X9  is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders.

Galaxy Gadman X9 is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor.

Galaxy Gadman X9 uses a trading system buystop and sellstop orders

This robot trades on any Time Frame, Can be use on all pairs.

This not martingale, hedge, or averaging Expert Advisor. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Stop Loss, and Trailing.

Please use a good broker with low spread and low stop level


  • Setting OrderCmt- used for comments
  • MagicNumber- magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA.
  • Stop Loss - static stop loss.
  • Trailing Stop - distance (in pips) to trail an open position.
  • Trailing Start - to secure the profits
  • Max Spread - maximum spread allowed at time of trade.
  • Manual Lot Size - if using fixed lots, this will be the lot size.
  • Slippage - For Setting slippage
  • PendingOrder- For Setting Distance pending buy sell Order.
  • FactorSignal- For Setting triger Distance pending buy sell Order.
  • SpeedTriger- For Setting entry triger signal pending buy sell Orde
  • VolumeTriger- For Setting entry triger signal pending buy sell Order
  • Money Management - choose between "set to true to enable auto money management. If false, ManualLotsize is used" in the drop-down menu.
  • Risk Setting - risk setting to be used with dynamic lot sizing.
  • StartTrade- for a start Trading Time
  • EndTrade - Stop Trading Time



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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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XMaya Scalp ZR Series
Samsul Anwar
3.4 (5)
Experts
XMaya Scalp ZR Series is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. XMaya Scalp ZR Series is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor. This robot trades on any Time Frame, Can be use on all pairs but not for use on XAU/GOLD . The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple, with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. User-Defined Variables OrderCmt - used for comments Magic - Magic Number to identify the order's mode for the EA. TargetProfi
Liti Boma Scalper
Samsul Anwar
2 (1)
Experts
Liti Boma Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. Liti Boma Scalper using several indicators. The EA uses EURUSD, GBPUSD. This robot trades on any Time Frame, please use this EA on M1 or M5 timeframe. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple, with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. Please use a good broker with low spread. Input Parameters OrderCmt = used for comments Magic = 525 magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA.
Listo Scalp
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Listo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. Listo Scalp using several indicators. Recommendations for EA use EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. This robot trades on any Time Frame, please use this EA on M5 timeframe. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. Please use a good broker with low spread. Input Parameters OrderCmt = used for comments Magic = 256 - magic number to identify the order's mode for
Secgo Expert
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Secgo Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. This Expert Advisor uses several indicators (RSI and Moving Average). Pair recommendations for EA use EURUSD . This Expert Advisor trades on any Time Frame. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. Please use a good broker with low spread and low stop level Parameters Magic  = magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA. OrderCmt = used
TukuYo
Samsul Anwar
Experts
TukuYo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. TukuYo Scalper   is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor. TukuYo Scalper   is a robot trader not for GOLD/XAU. The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on eurusd   m15, m30,h1. For best results'    Magic_Number -   unique identifier for EA's orders . Order Comment - comment for EA's orders StopLoss   - stop loss in pips TrailingStop - distance from the price whe
Black Max
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Black Capal The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.   General The EA
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