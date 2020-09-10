Easy CSV Historico PTBR MT4

This application exports all finished operations to a text file delimited by <TAB>, comma, semicolon or any character defined by the user, also including the comments and magic number of the operations, which can be easily exported to EXCEL or Google Spreadsheets.

The files are generated in the "files" folder, individually separated by month with the name in the format: 999999-AAAA BBBB- [9-9999] where:

999999 = MT4 Trading Account Number

AAAA BBBB = Trading Account User Name

[9-9999] - Month and Year referring to operations within the file.

With each new operation completed, the current month's file is immediately updated.

In this version, the column headings are generated in the PORTUGUESE language.

Download a trial version for the DEMO account here (Do not use the demo version of the menu on the side):
https://papainfo.com.br/downloads/EasyCSV-PT-Demo.ex4



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Jose Camilo
Utilities
This application exports all completed operations to a text file delimited by <TAB>, comma, semicolon or any character defined by the user, also including the comments and magic number of the operations which can be easily exported to EXCEL or Google Spreadsheets. The files are generated in the "files" folder, individually separated by month with the name in the format: 999999-AAAA BBBB- [9-9999] where: 999999 = MT5 Trading Account Number AAAA BBBB = Trading Account User Name [9-9999] - Mo
Easy CSV History EN
Jose Camilo
Utilities
This application exports all finished operations to a text file delimited by <TAB>, comma, semicolon or any character defined by the user, also including the comments and magic number of the operations, which can be easily exported to EXCEL or Google Spreadsheets. The files are generated in the "files" folder, individually separated by month with the name in the format: 999999-AAAA BBBB- [9-9999] where: 999999 = MT5 Trading Account Number AAAA BBBB = Trading Account User Name [9-9999] - Month
Boleta Long Short para B3 Bovespa
Jose Camilo
Experts
Boleta para operações Long & Short na bolsa Brasileira B3 exclusiva para o mercado A VISTA com lotes padrão. A boleta calcula automaticamente as quantidades dos ativos (compra/venda) da operação baseado no capital informado. É possível determinar os horários de início e término das operações quando selecionado opção para Day Trade.  A boleta pode iniciar e terminar as operações automaticamente baseado em horários. Podem ser definidos altos de Ganho (TP) e perdas (SL) em percentual (%). Basta cli
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