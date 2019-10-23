Orders Management

The Order Manager Script is a user-friendly designed panel on your chart that can help you to manage your opened orders by using its special tools. It calculates the breakeven price for Buy or Sell orders and can close all Buy or Sell orders instantly or in their breakeven price plus some profits (as your selection) in less than couple of seconds. Also it can close all orders in profit or all orders in loss in your account instantly.

-Sometimes you opened several Buy orders (or several Sell orders) on a Currency Pair, and the orders in loss are making you headache. In some market condition, the price is moving in opposite of your expectation sharply and you don’t have enough time to close them one by one manually and your loss is getting bigger. By using the Order Manager script, you can close all sell or all buy orders instantly by clicking on “Current Price” button. For each currency pairs, you only need to put this script on related chart.

-Sometimes you are not in hurry to close the orders in loss and have enough margin, so you just want to wait for breakeven and get rid of the loss or change them to some profit. The Order Manager Script calculates the breakeven price for Buy and Sell orders separately and shows you in the panel. You can active this action by clicking on the related button (Close on Breakeven Price+” “Pipes), so without sitting in front of the chart and follow the price to calculate the losses and profits one by one for each currency pairs, the script closes all orders when the price reaches the order’s breakeven price without losing any money. Even, there is another option to change the number on the button to additional pipes as your profit after breakeven price (why not? Because you wait until the breakeven price, so instead of losing money condition which you were in, it’s better to make some profit before price turn reverse). All orders will be close with chosen profit. The additional pipes amount is your choice.

As you know, the Meta trader's terminal and the Orders Management script should not be turned off before the script finalize its task ( Closing the orders in the Breakeven price + selected profit in pips).

-The next option in this script is to close all orders in loss or all orders in profit in your terminal ( without considering that the script is running on which currency pair’s chart) and you can close the orders in a couple of seconds by clicking on related button.

Note: The Mata trader's "Auto Trading" button should be selected while using the Experts or Scripts which have operations on the orders.



