All Moving Averages
- Indicators
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Guillermo PinedaI'm a MQL4 and MQL5 developer with a focus on building robust, customizable trading Expert Advisors, Indicators and Scripts.
I'm actively expanding into quantitative trading and machine learning applications to optimize financial strategies.
- Version: 1.0
ALL MOVING AVERAGES: The Ultimate Custom Indicator for Diverse Strategies
The ALL MOVING AVERAGES custom indicator is your essential tool for in-depth technical analysis, boasting an impressive collection of over 31 of the most popular moving averages. Designed for both seasoned traders and beginners, this indicator offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing you to perfectly tailor your moving averages to a wide array of trading strategies.
With a comprehensive range of input parameters, including various periods and different price calculation types, you can effortlessly customize the indicator to align with your unique trading style and analytical needs.
Key Features & Benefits:
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Extensive Moving Average Library: Access a vast selection of over 31 moving averages, from classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) to advanced options like Hull Moving Average and Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average, ensuring you have every tool at your disposal.
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Highly Customizable: Fine-tune your analysis by adjusting periods and selecting from 20 different price calculation types, including standard Close, Open, High, Low, and advanced Heiken Ashi options.
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Comprehensive Alert System: Stay informed with timely notifications through:
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Current Candle Alerts: Get immediate alerts as price action unfolds.
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Candle Close Alerts: Receive notifications upon candle completion for confirmed signals.
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Customizable Sound Alerts: Personalize alert sounds to suit your preferences.
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Email Alerts: Receive notifications directly in your inbox, even when you're away from your trading desk.
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Push Notifications: Get instant alerts on your mobile device, ensuring you never miss a critical market move.
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Versatile Application: Whether you're focused on trend identification, support/resistance, or crossover strategies, the sheer variety of moving averages and customization options makes this indicator adaptable to any trading approach.
A Complete List of Included Moving Averages:
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Arnaud Legoux Moving Average
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Combination of LSMA and ILRS
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Double Exponential Moving Average by P. Mulloy
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Double Smoothed EMA
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Exponential Moving Average
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Exponential Weighted Moving Average
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Geometric Mean
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Hull Moving Average by A. Hull
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Instantaneous Trendline by J. Ehlers
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Integral of Linear Regression Slope
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Laguerre Filter by J. Ehlers
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Least Squares Moving Average (EPMA, Linear Regression Line)
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Linear Weighted Moving Average
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M. Jurik's Smoothing
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McGinley Dynamic
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Modified eVWMA
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Moving Median
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Regularized EMA by C. Satchwell
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Simple Moving Average
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Simplified SMA
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Sine Weighted Moving Average
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Smoothed Moving Average
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T3 by T. Tillson (correct version)
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T3 by T. Tillson (original version)
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Triangular Moving Average
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Triangular Moving Average generalized by J. Ehlers
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Triple Exponential Moving Average by P. Mulloy
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Triple Smoothed EMA
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Volume Weighted Moving Average
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Wilder Exponential Moving Average
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Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average
Price Calculations Available:
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Close
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Open
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High
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Low
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Median
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Typical
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Weighted Close
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Median Body ((Open + Close) / 2)
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Average ((High + Low + Open + Close) / 4)
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Trend Biased
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Heiken Ashi Close
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Heiken Ashi Open
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Heiken Ashi High
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Heiken Ashi Low
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Heiken Ashi Median
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Heiken Ashi Typical
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Heiken Ashi Weighted Close
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Heiken Ashi Median Body
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Heiken Ashi Average
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Heiken Ashi Trend Biased