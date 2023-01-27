ALL MOVING AVERAGES: The Ultimate Custom Indicator for Diverse Strategies

The ALL MOVING AVERAGES custom indicator is your essential tool for in-depth technical analysis, boasting an impressive collection of over 31 of the most popular moving averages. Designed for both seasoned traders and beginners, this indicator offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing you to perfectly tailor your moving averages to a wide array of trading strategies.

With a comprehensive range of input parameters, including various periods and different price calculation types, you can effortlessly customize the indicator to align with your unique trading style and analytical needs.

Key Features & Benefits:

Extensive Moving Average Library: Access a vast selection of over 31 moving averages, from classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) to advanced options like Hull Moving Average and Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average, ensuring you have every tool at your disposal.

Highly Customizable: Fine-tune your analysis by adjusting periods and selecting from 20 different price calculation types , including standard Close, Open, High, Low, and advanced Heiken Ashi options.

Comprehensive Alert System: Stay informed with timely notifications through: Current Candle Alerts: Get immediate alerts as price action unfolds. Candle Close Alerts: Receive notifications upon candle completion for confirmed signals. Customizable Sound Alerts: Personalize alert sounds to suit your preferences. Email Alerts: Receive notifications directly in your inbox, even when you're away from your trading desk. Push Notifications: Get instant alerts on your mobile device, ensuring you never miss a critical market move.

Versatile Application: Whether you're focused on trend identification, support/resistance, or crossover strategies, the sheer variety of moving averages and customization options makes this indicator adaptable to any trading approach.

A Complete List of Included Moving Averages:

Arnaud Legoux Moving Average

Combination of LSMA and ILRS

Double Exponential Moving Average by P. Mulloy

Double Smoothed EMA

Exponential Moving Average

Exponential Weighted Moving Average

Geometric Mean

Hull Moving Average by A. Hull

Instantaneous Trendline by J. Ehlers

Integral of Linear Regression Slope

Laguerre Filter by J. Ehlers

Least Squares Moving Average (EPMA, Linear Regression Line)

Linear Weighted Moving Average

M. Jurik's Smoothing

McGinley Dynamic

Modified eVWMA

Moving Median

Regularized EMA by C. Satchwell

Simple Moving Average

Simplified SMA

Sine Weighted Moving Average

Smoothed Moving Average

T3 by T. Tillson (correct version)

T3 by T. Tillson (original version)

Triangular Moving Average

Triangular Moving Average generalized by J. Ehlers

Triple Exponential Moving Average by P. Mulloy

Triple Smoothed EMA

Volume Weighted Moving Average

Wilder Exponential Moving Average

Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average

Price Calculations Available:

Close

Open

High

Low

Median

Typical

Weighted Close

Median Body ((Open + Close) / 2)

Average ((High + Low + Open + Close) / 4)

Trend Biased

Heiken Ashi Close

Heiken Ashi Open

Heiken Ashi High

Heiken Ashi Low

Heiken Ashi Median

Heiken Ashi Typical

Heiken Ashi Weighted Close

Heiken Ashi Median Body

Heiken Ashi Average

Heiken Ashi Trend Biased



