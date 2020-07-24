Linear Regression Trend MQL5

Representation of the slope value of the linear regression. It has a reference plot to visually determine changes in the slope value (acceleration / deceleration of the price).

PARAMETERS
    • Periods: number of periods to calculate linear regression
    • PeriodsReference: number of periods for the calculation of the moving average on the values ​​of the main plot
    • Displacement: displacement on the horizontal axis
    • AppliedPrice: price on which the calculations are made
    • MainPlot: display of the main plot
    • ReferencePlot: display of the reference plot

SUGGESTIONS FOR USE
    • Allows you to easily view the current price trend. If the MainPlot is greater than zero, the trend is positive and negative if it is less than zero.
    • It allows to easily visualize the changes in the slope (acceleration / deceleration of the price). If the MainPlot is above the ReferencePlot, the price is accelerating and if it is below, the price is decelerating.
    • Ideal for swing trading or high speed trading.
    • Ideal to determine the main direction of trade (BUY / SELL).
    • It does not provide direct information on value areas (supports, resistances), so it is good to pair it with price indicators such as moving averages or Linear Regression Bands.
    • Provides indirect information on market reaction zones (supports, resistances) when the MainPlot crosses zero (the crossing periods must be compared with the price area to determine the value zone to which the market reacted).

REMEMBER!!!…
    • Indicators are just tools, there is no magic bullet, don't blindly believe in alerts.
    • Stick to a trading style, prepare a strategy, be consistent with it, apply improvements if necessary.
    • Study your tools and your alternatives well, don't forget to manage the money.
    • Identify the trend direction, confirm it by another method if necessary, define your risk, identify value areas (supports and resistances), check how the market reacts to these value areas (price action), and don't forget Doing a fundamental analysis always helps a lot.
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Representation of the slope value of the linear regression. It has a reference plot to visually determine changes in the slope value (acceleration / deceleration of the price). PARAMETERS     • Periods: number of periods to calculate linear regression     • PeriodsReference: number of periods for the calculation of the moving average on the values ​​of the main plot     • Displacement: displacement on the horizontal axis     • AppliedPrice: price on which the calculations are made     • MainPl
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Representation of the intercept value of the linear regression and the mean absolute deviation symmetrically to the intercept value. PARAMETERS     • Periods: number of periods to calculate linear regression     • Amplitude: multiplier of the absolute mean deviation to define the bands     • Displacement: displacement on the horizontal axis     • AppliedPrice: price on which the calculations are made     • MainPlot: display of the main plot     • UpperPlot: display of the upper band     • Lowe
Linear Regression Bands MQL5
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Representation of the intercept value of the linear regression and the mean absolute deviation symmetrically to the intercept value. PARAMETERS     • Periods: number of periods to calculate linear regression     • Amplitude: multiplier of the absolute mean deviation to define the bands     • Displacement: displacement on the horizontal axis     • AppliedPrice: price on which the calculations are made     • MainPlot: display of the main plot     • UpperPlot: display of the upper band     • Lowe
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