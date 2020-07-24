Linear Regression Trend MQL4

Representation of the slope value of the linear regression. It has a reference plot to visually determine changes in the slope value (acceleration / deceleration of the price).

PARAMETERS
    • Periods: number of periods to calculate linear regression
    • PeriodsReference: number of periods for the calculation of the moving average on the values ​​of the main plot
    • Displacement: displacement on the horizontal axis
    • AppliedPrice: price on which the calculations are made
    • MainPlot: display of the main plot
    • ReferencePlot: display of the reference plot

SUGGESTIONS FOR USE
    • Allows you to easily view the current price trend. If the MainPlot is greater than zero, the trend is positive and negative if it is less than zero.
    • It allows to easily visualize the changes in the slope (acceleration / deceleration of the price). If the MainPlot is above the ReferencePlot, the price is accelerating and if it is below, the price is decelerating.
    • Ideal for swing trading or high speed trading.
    • Ideal to determine the main direction of trade (BUY / SELL).
    • It does not provide direct information on value areas (supports, resistances), so it is good to pair it with price indicators such as moving averages or Linear Regression Bands.
    • Provides indirect information on market reaction zones (supports, resistances) when the MainPlot crosses zero (the crossing periods must be compared with the price area to determine the value zone to which the market reacted).

REMEMBER!!!…
    • Indicators are just tools, there is no magic bullet, don't blindly believe in alerts.
    • Stick to a trading style, prepare a strategy, be consistent with it, apply improvements if necessary.
    • Study your tools and your alternatives well, don't forget to manage the money.
    • Identify the trend direction, confirm it by another method if necessary, define your risk, identify value areas (supports and resistances), check how the market reacts to these value areas (price action), and don't forget Doing a fundamental analysis always helps a lot.
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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