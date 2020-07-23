Linear Regression Bands MQL5

Representation of the intercept value of the linear regression and the mean absolute deviation symmetrically to the intercept value.

PARAMETERS
    • Periods: number of periods to calculate linear regression
    • Amplitude: multiplier of the absolute mean deviation to define the bands
    • Displacement: displacement on the horizontal axis
    • AppliedPrice: price on which the calculations are made
    • MainPlot: display of the main plot
    • UpperPlot: display of the upper band
    • LowerPlot: display of the lower band

Notice that the moving average, when the price is in range, is nothing but the linear regression. Here we see the advantage of linear regression over one of the most used indicators, and that is that it adjusts in the same way when the price is trending, but not the moving average.

SUGGESTIONS FOR USE
    • Super fast compared to the moving average, so the MainPlot better represents the price
    • Bands more accurately define the price channel, not only in range but also in trend, this is ideal for swing trading
    • It can be used to visualize trends with the naked eye, but also sustained accelerations and decelerations of the price. Whenever the price is above the MainPlot the price is accelerating, the reverse also for when the price is below.

REMEMBER!!!…
    • Indicators are just tools, there is no magic bullet, don't blindly believe in alerts.
    • Stick to a trading style, prepare a strategy, be consistent with it, apply improvements if necessary.
    • Study your tools and your alternatives well, don't forget to manage the money.
    • Identify the trend direction, confirm it by another method if necessary, define your risk, identify value areas (supports and resistances), check how the market reacts to these value areas (price action), and don't forget Doing a fundamental analysis always helps a lot.
Recommended products
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
HTF Moving Averages Cross MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT5. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT5.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Nova SuperTrend Follower
Joseph Chege Githuku
Indicators
Nova SuperTrend Follower See the market clearly. Trade with precision. Follow the trend with confidence. The Nova SuperTrend Follower is a powerful, multi-layered indicator combining institutional VWAP with a fully customizable dual EMA system. It cuts through the noise to give you crystal-clear market visibility, perfect entry timing, and early reversal detection. The Core Components VWAP — The Volume Anchor Tracks institutional money flow. Unlike standard averages, VWAP filters out low-volum
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
Indicators
Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Ama
MACDivergence MTF MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (5)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
Rejection Velocity Echo
Nicholas Ndegwa
Indicators
RVE Echo Indicator MT5 — Rejection Velocity Echo RVE Echo Indicator is a custom MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to detect abnormal price rejection, sharp velocity changes, and possible reversal zones in the market. RVE stands for Rejection Velocity Echo . The indicator studies how strongly price moves compared to its recent rejection behavior, then highlights moments where the current price movement appears unusually aggressive. This can help traders identify possible exhaustion, rejec
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Indicators
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Indicators
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Liquidity Order Blocks MT5
Johan Adrian Nieto Resendiz
Indicators
Liquidity Order Blocks MT5 Liquidity Order Blocks MT5 is a professional visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify and monitor potential bullish and bearish liquidity areas directly on the chart. The indicator detects pivot-based order block zones and displays each zone with a structured visual breakdown of estimated bullish volume, bearish volume, relative strength and delta. Its purpose is to make liquidity areas easier to read, compare and monitor during market analys
Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Indicators
Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7 Launch Pad GOLD Indicator is a multi-timeframe technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. The indicator uses EMA-based market structure analysis together with momentum monitoring, trend alignment tools, and configurable filtering functions. The system is designed to assist with chart analysis across multiple timeframes. Features EMA Trend Analysis The indicator uses EMA calculations to display trend structure and directional movement. Functions include: Buy and sel
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Titan Hybrid Pro Indicator
Luai Mohammad Amin Azab
Indicators
TITAN HYBRID PRO V2.0 Trade with precision, not guesswork. "Stop chasing noise. Start trading conviction." Most indicators overwhelm you with false signals, repainting arrows, and cluttered charts. They work in backtests but fail in live markets. TITAN HYBRID PRO V2.0   was built to solve that problem. It is an   AI-powered multi-layered indicator   that combines four powerful filters —   Trend ,   RSI ,   Liquidity , and   ADX   — into one intelligent system. Instead of firing signals at eve
FREE
Wyckoff Strategy with signal
Minh Vuong Pham
Indicators
Wyckoff Strategy with signal is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that applies the Wyckoff Method to detect accumulation and distribution, marks the key Wyckoff events on the chart, and prints entries with stop loss and three take-profit targets. Features Automatic phase analysis: tracks the four Wyckoff phases (accumulation, markup, distribution, markdown) driven by institutional money. Trading-range mapping: draws the current range high (resistance) and low (support) and shades the active accumulation
Gobbo MT5
Alessandro Grossi
Indicators
Gobbo è un indicatore professionale che evidenzia il trend del mercato con un aspetto grafico chiaro e comprensibile, è basato sulla Moving Average e può essere impostato su qualsiasi periodo di intervallo, di default impostato sul periodo 14, scegliendo un periodo più alto evidenzierà meno cambi di tendenza per un approccio sul medio o lungo periodo, con un periodo più basso più cambi di tendenza per un approccio sul breve termine L'aggiornamento e l'adattamento al time frame scelto avviene in
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Universal Trend
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Universal Trend indicator was created to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator gives fairly accurate signals and it is customary to use it both in trending and flat markets. It is advisable to use the indicator in combination with other tools for more reliable signals and making a
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Indicators
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
More from author
Linear Regression Trend MQL4
Nery Adrian Gay
Indicators
Representation of the slope value of the linear regression. It has a reference plot to visually determine changes in the slope value (acceleration / deceleration of the price). PARAMETERS     • Periods: number of periods to calculate linear regression     • PeriodsReference: number of periods for the calculation of the moving average on the values ​​of the main plot     • Displacement: displacement on the horizontal axis     • AppliedPrice: price on which the calculations are made     • MainPl
Linear Regression Bands MQL4
Nery Adrian Gay
Indicators
Representation of the intercept value of the linear regression and the mean absolute deviation symmetrically to the intercept value. PARAMETERS     • Periods: number of periods to calculate linear regression     • Amplitude: multiplier of the absolute mean deviation to define the bands     • Displacement: displacement on the horizontal axis     • AppliedPrice: price on which the calculations are made     • MainPlot: display of the main plot     • UpperPlot: display of the upper band     • Lowe
Linear Regression Trend MQL5
Nery Adrian Gay
Indicators
Representation of the slope value of the linear regression. It has a reference plot to visually determine changes in the slope value (acceleration / deceleration of the price). PARAMETERS     • Periods: number of periods to calculate linear regression     • PeriodsReference: number of periods for the calculation of the moving average on the values ​​of the main plot     • Displacement: displacement on the horizontal axis     • AppliedPrice: price on which the calculations are made     • MainPl
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review