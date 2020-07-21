Crash And Boom Detector MT5
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 24 December 2021
- Activations: 5
An algorithm to detect a spike instantly with zero lag..
Use default settings for "Crash And Boom"
This smart algorithm detects a spike, which can be use to filter out market spikes, give entry signals with exit.
Trading:- Booming for Boom and Crashing for Crash
Spike Signal:- The less you decrease the more signals
Multiplier:- This multiplies the Signal
Time Ratio:- For adjusting the Signal
AlertProperties = "====== Alert Properties ======";
SendAlertViaAlertWindow:- if set to true it will make a pop up alert
SendAlertViaNotification:- Sends alert to mobile
SendAlertViaEmail:- Sends alert to Email
SendAlertViaPlaySound : plays Sound
SoundFileName: Sound file name
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