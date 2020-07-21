Crash And Boom Detector MT5

An algorithm to detect a spike instantly with zero lag..

Use default settings for "Crash And Boom"

This smart algorithm detects a spike, which can be use to filter out market spikes, give entry signals with exit.

Trading:- Booming for Boom and Crashing for Crash

Spike Signal:- The less you decrease the more signals

Multiplier:- This multiplies the Signal

Time Ratio:- For adjusting the Signal



AlertProperties = "====== Alert Properties ======";

SendAlertViaAlertWindow:- if set to true it will make a pop up alert

SendAlertViaNotification:- Sends alert to mobile

SendAlertViaEmail:- Sends alert to Email

SendAlertViaPlaySound : plays Sound

SoundFileName: Sound file name



