Laser Sight Pro MT4

Laser Sight A StopHunt Sighter.

Note: Make sure you have the lowest latency possibly below ~ 10ms for scalp sets.

Analysis:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1787277

BackTest and Optimize With News :D

A combination of 5 strategies in one Pack.

1. Stop Hunter ~ 2011 to Date

2. Pain & Gain ~ 2019

3. Audible Scalper ~ 2019

4. Smart Forex System ~ 2022

5. Waves ~ 2021

6. WicksOff ~2021

Pending Position Strategy (PPS) and an Advanced Sensitive Algorithm.

Laser- an Inbuilt "Stop Hunter Spike Sighter"  Alongside Few Combination of Built in Custom Indicators and Strategy Analysis such as:

1. Trendline Analysis Entry.

2. Support & Resistance levels,

3. Volatility Analysis.

4. Ewaves Analysis.

5. Sideway Market Detection.

6. Trending Market Detection.

7. Slope Deviation and Limitation.

WARNING  --->> READ ALL DETAILS CAREFULLY 

                --->>  Do Not Use Defult setting.

SET FILE ARE AVAILABLE AT THE COMMENT BOX.

Risk Warning:

Before Buying LASER SIGHT PRO be aware of the risks involved.

Past Performance is no Guarantee of Future Profitability (EA could also make losses). 

The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.


SIGNAL

1. Trading Type.

  • Pip Offset  -- Stop Order Offset.

2. Main Signal.

  • Once Per Series -- One Series Per Signal.
  • Series Signal      -- Series Per Signal Reset.

3. Signal Analysis.

S1-Reverse -- Trade are Placed on Reverse.

S2-Direct   -- Trade are Placed on Direct.

Continous Entry  -- Trade are Placed Countinously.

  • Analysis               -- Analysis Type.
  • Signal Deviation   -- Sensitive Deviation.
  • Volatility Signal    -- Volat Ratio From all Built in Indicators.
  • Filter Deviation    -- Dev From all Built in Indicators.
  • Filter Shift           -- Shift.

FEATURES

Codes are Optimized for Lightening Speed Backtests and Optimizations.

With 99.9 tick data,

Feel Free to Optimize for best Suitable Set.

Money Managements.

1. Lot or Risk %. If Auto_MM is false Fixed LotSize will be Used.

  • Use_AutoMM  -- Option to Use AutoMM.
  • Risk Percent  -- Risk Percent.
  • FixedLot        -- Fixed Lot to use.
2. Next Corresponding Order.
  • Lot Exponent -- LotSize Multiplier of Total Trades.
  • Distance Dev  -- Distance From Last Corresponding Order.

Limitations.

1. Maximums.

  • MaxSpread --
  • Slippage     --

2. Fixed TP & SL.

  • TakeProfit -- 
  • StopLoss   -- 

2x Trailing Function.

1. Hrec.

  • Hrec_T_Start - 
  • Hrec_T_Stop  - 
  • Hrec_T_Step  -

2. Rec.

  • TrailingStart -
  • TrailingStop - 
  • TrailingStep - 

Time, Session and News Filter.

Note: Time and Session Filter Doesnt Intefer Other Functions Except for Trades won't be Placed

3x Built in Time & Session Control

1. Global Time Filter.

  • Use_Time        - Enable or disable
  • StartTrade       - When to Start
  • EndTrade         - When to End 

2. Time Filter Per Day.

  • StartTime_
  • StartEndTime_

3. Session Trader.

  • Select Time   - GMT Time, Local Time or Server Time.
  • Use Asia?       - Trade In Asia Session.
  • Use London   - Trade in London Session.
  • Use NewYork -  Trade in NewYork Session.

3. News Filter.


  • Use News FIlter      - Enable or Disable News.
  • News Filter Type    - Trade During News or Outside News.
  • Event Before News - Event Before News in Minutes.
  • Event After News    - Event After News in Minutes.
  • Check Specific News - Only Filter Specific News.
  • Upadte News to Day  - Update and Download News Date to the Next Day/Days.
  • Update News After    - Check For Update After _ in Minutes.
  • News Line Settings    - Draw The News Line Option.
  • News Chart Settings  - display News Info on Chart.

Built in account protection based on margin.

Note: Once Margin Hits Below Set Value.. All Trades will be closed.. And Trading is disabled till the next day. This is Important for PropFirm Tradings.

  • Use Account Protection - Enable or Disable AP.
  • Free Margin                   - Maximum Free Margin








    Filter:
    mirku85
    32
    mirku85 2023.01.30 12:03 
     

    Vadim Gorodetskii
    290
    Vadim Gorodetskii 2022.12.01 05:37 
     

    Abubakar Abu Saidu
    18401
    Reply from developer Abubakar Abu Saidu 2022.12.03 10:34
    You are currently running out of update!!.. Be careful and always seek for assistance in other to be on track.. you can't just ride a boat without learning how to!!.. As mentioned.. You just don't decide in a short period of time.. refer back to comment section..
    Just wait!!.. Time will tell!
    SERGEI STOVBA
    557
    SERGEI STOVBA 2022.11.30 17:38 
     

    Abubakar Abu Saidu
    18401
    Reply from developer Abubakar Abu Saidu 2022.12.03 10:39
    You cant expect a good result in under a small period of time.. this week hasn't been good not only yours.
    Even from testing and forward test shows equity downtrend before the big equity uptrend..
    Why Didn't you analyze and give it enough space to prove the strategy?
    Why not trade it during high market volatility as mentioned in comment section?
    Note: This is a Static Advisor!!.. becareful and read carefully!!
    Yang Yang Kuang
    155
    Yang Yang Kuang 2022.11.30 07:40 
     

    Abubakar Abu Saidu
    18401
    Reply from developer Abubakar Abu Saidu 2022.11.30 10:12
    Hi.. if you are facing trouble.. please send me a DM so i can help resolve it!!
    Damir Hadzic
    280
    Damir Hadzic 2022.11.28 12:50 
     

    fullbio kine.
    34
    fullbio kine. 2022.11.24 23:40 
     

    Jignesh Maisuriya
    23
    Jignesh Maisuriya 2022.11.18 17:57 
     

    Riyazahmed Gulamnabi Mansur
    143
    Riyazahmed Gulamnabi Mansur 2022.11.17 18:33 
     

    Mansuri Parvez
    2323
    Mansuri Parvez 2022.11.16 11:44 
     

    Reply to review