Laser Sight Pro MT4

Laser Sight A StopHunt Sighter.

Note: Make sure you have the lowest latency possibly below ~ 10ms for scalp sets.

Analysis:- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1787277

BackTest and Optimize With News :D

A combination of 5 strategies in one Pack.

1. Stop Hunter ~ 2011 to Date

2. Pain & Gain ~ 2019

3. Audible Scalper ~ 2019

4. Smart Forex System ~ 2022

5. Waves ~ 2021

6. WicksOff ~2021

Pending Position Strategy (PPS) and an Advanced Sensitive Algorithm.

Laser- an Inbuilt "Stop Hunter Spike Sighter" Alongside Few Combination of Built in Custom Indicators and Strategy Analysis such as:

1. Trendline Analysis Entry.

2. Support & Resistance levels,

3. Volatility Analysis.

4. Ewaves Analysis.

5. Sideway Market Detection.

6. Trending Market Detection.

7. Slope Deviation and Limitation.

WARNING --->> READ ALL DETAILS CAREFULLY

--->> Do Not Use Defult setting.

SET FILE ARE AVAILABLE AT THE COMMENT BOX.

Risk Warning:

Before Buying LASER SIGHT PRO be aware of the risks involved.

Past Performance is no Guarantee of Future Profitability (EA could also make losses).

The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.





SIGNAL

1. Trading Type.

Pip Offset -- Stop Order Offset .



2. Main Signal. Once Per Series -- One Series Per Signal.



One Series Per Signal. Series Signal -- Series Per Signal Reset. 3. Signal Analysis. S1-Reverse -- Trade are Placed on Reverse. S2-Direct -- Trade are Placed on Direct. Continous Entry -- Trade are Placed Countinously.

Analysis -- Analysis Type.

Analysis Type. Signal Deviation -- Sensitive Deviation.

Sensitive Deviation. Volatility Signal -- Volat Ratio From all Built in Indicators.

Volat Ratio From all Built in Indicators. Filter Deviation -- Dev From all Built in Indicators.

Dev From all Built in Indicators. Filter Shift -- Shift.

FEATURES

Codes are Optimized for Lightening Speed Backtests and Optimizations.

With 99.9 tick data,

Feel Free to Optimize for best Suitable Set.

Money Managements.

1. Lot or Risk %. If Auto_MM is false Fixed LotSize will be Used.

Use_AutoMM -- Option to Use AutoMM.



Option to Use AutoMM. Risk Percent -- Risk Percent.



Risk Percent. FixedLot -- Fixed Lot to use.

2. Next Corresponding Order.



Lot Exponent -- LotSize Multiplier of Total Trades.

LotSize Multiplier of Total Trades. Distance Dev -- Distance From Last Corresponding Order.

Limitations. 1. Maximums. MaxSpread --

Slippage -- 2. Fixed TP & SL. TakeProfit --

StopLoss --

2x Trailing Function.

1. Hrec.

Hrec_T_Start -



Hrec_T_Stop -



Hrec_T_Step -

2. Rec. TrailingStart -



TrailingStop -



TrailingStep -

Time, Session and News Filter.

Note: Time and Session Filter Doesnt Intefer Other Functions Except for Trades won't be Placed

3x Built in Time & Session Control

1. Global Time Filter.

Use_Time - Enable or disable



Enable or disable StartTrade - When to Start



EndTrade - When to End

2. Time Filter Per Day. StartTime_



StartEndTime_ 3. Session Trader. Select Time - GMT Time, Local Time or Server Time.



GMT Time, Local Time or Server Time. Use Asia? - Trade In Asia Session.

Trade In Asia Session. Use London - Trade in London Session.

Trade in London Session. Use NewYork - Trade in NewYork Session. 3. News Filter.

Use News FIlter - Enable or Disable News.



Enable or Disable News. News Filter Type - Trade During News or Outside News.

Trade During News or Outside News. Event Before News - Event Before News in Minutes.

Event Before News in Minutes. Event After News - Event After News in Minutes.

Event After News in Minutes. Check Specific News - Only Filter Specific News.

Only Filter Specific News. Upadte News to Day - Update and Download News Date to the Next Day/Days.

Update and Download News Date to the Next Day/Days. Update News After - Check For Update After _ in Minutes.

Check For Update After _ in Minutes. News Line Settings - Draw The News Line Option.

Draw The News Line Option. News Chart Settings - display News Info on Chart. Built in account protection based on margin. Note: Once Margin Hits Below Set Value.. All Trades will be closed.. And Trading is disabled till the next day. This is Important for PropFirm Tradings. Use Account Protection - Enable or Disable AP.



Enable or Disable AP. Free Margin - Maximum Free Margin



















