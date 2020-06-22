EA GridInChannel

is a professional system of trading inside a channel using active visual control panel.

The EA places a grid according to the specified parameters. It trades inside the channel which is manually plotted using a trend line.

The main concept : while th price is inside the channel and the "start/stop trade" button is pressed, the EA opens an order grid in the direction of the specified channel.





Expert Advisor Features:

Opening orders within the specified range . The range is set using the trend channel, can be limited by the Top Price and Bottom Price , time limit is also possible

Parameter visualization - the visual panel allows to reconfigure the trading of the EA at any time, it can be minimized and placed to any point of the chart for convenience.

Opening auxiliary orders according to the grid principle, with a common averaging and simultaneous closing when reaching the target profit - the grid take profit.

Three grid display modes: limit orders for all the grid, no limit orders, one limit order - the one after the current open order.

Trailing and scalping - on condition that only the first order of the grid is opened.

Taking screenshots - 800х600 screenshot after opening every new order

E-mail notifications - after opening a new grid

Alternate testing and optimization of the parameters - in the continuous buy or continuous sell mode during non-visual testing and optimization.

Extended Statistics in EA log - the EA log has a lot of additional statistics on the operation of the EA

Trading a single order with a stop loss - set MaxLimit=o and get traditional trading without averaging.

Optimal code - better performance of the EA and minimum load on the terminal





Description of Expert Advisor Parameters

For convenience, added labels to some parameters:

[VSL] - this parameter will have priority in the visual panel. It means that if this parameter is changed on the visual panel, the Expert Advisor will act based on the data of the visual panel. Press the RESET button to revert to the initial settings.

[D] - this parameter must be different for symbols with numbers of decimal places.