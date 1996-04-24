ABC Trend Levels Pro MT5

Macd Rd MT5 Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat Indicators

This indicator is based on the MACD indicator Also, some candlestick patterns are used in it to identify better signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Easy to use method Adequate settings Settings: period: The number of candles used to calculate signals. pFast: Like the MACD indicator settings pSlow: Like the MACD indicator settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmShowNoti: If you want to