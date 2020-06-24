Reverse Rayer Pro

Chord Trend Tatiana Savkevych Indicators

You can use the indicator as the main one to determine the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and The Chord Trend indicator works well on longer trend sections. In flat it is recommended to use filters of your choice. It can accompany the position with a stop, it is recommended to set the stop at a fixed distance from the point formed by the indicator. If you combine the use of the indicator as an input and accompanying a position, then to accompany the stop it is necessary tha