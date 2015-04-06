Reverse Rayer Pro MT5

Instruments Relativeness Jinsong Zhang Indicators

This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other two selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, three trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the three different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it with curre