Reverse Rayer Pro MT5

Description


Reverse Rayer Pro is an indicator that draws rays on inclined trend levels.

Recommendations


You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position.

Parameters


===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings
Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator.
Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving averages).
Fast Moving Period - period of the fast moving average.
Slow Moving Period - period of the slow moving average.
Movings Difference - minimum difference between moving averages (for searching impulses) expressed in the number of ATR-values.
Impulse Boost Level - boost level of impulse.
Turn Point Correction - correction of turn point.
A-Wave Create Type - creation type of wave A.
B-Wave Create Type - creation type of wave B.
Use Vic Line - use Vic Sperandeo line.
===== _GRAPHICS_SETTINGS_ ===== - graphics settings
Trend Rays Color - color of trend rays.
Trend Rays Width - width of trend rays.
Vic Rays Color - color of Vic rays.
Vic Rays Width - width of Vic rays.
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Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
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