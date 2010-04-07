The Expert Advisor (hereinafter EA)

WILD FX

What can our automated trading system do?

• It can automatically open positions at predetermined price levels.

• Set the individual number of pending orders and the distances in Pips between them.

• Define the number of orders separately for Buy and Sell.

• Pending orders including Stop Loss and Take Profit (hereinafter only SL and TP) are hidden from the broker.

• Set pending orders, including a common SL.

• Instant opening and closing of positions using a button.

• Show current loss / profit in a button directly in the chart.

• Show average prices in the chart (long position as green line and short position as red line).

• Show average price with or without swap points.

• Open a position repeatedly when it reaches TP and the price returns to its original value.

• Use the Stop Sell and Stop Buy buttons to temporarily interrupt EA activity for each direction separately.

• Set the TP value in the currency of the account.

• Disable or enable Friday trading.

• Close trading after reaching the set daily TP.

• Trade in a preferred time zone.

• Allows you to move the batches of pending orders to the levels you specify in the chart and reopen the trade at these positions without having to change the spacing in the settings.

• Trade fully automatically on the basis of indicators with an own setting of their parameters (Bollinger bands, Stochastic, RSI) individually or in combination. Recommended indicators and template: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1doJ0z99NKihwKOAeVbP7mRk-lKdLQKvH/view?usp=sharing Guide PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JxscHscvPpxn0luFvZC2O14Kd9YLH_f2/view?usp=sharing Guide PDF CZ: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wAx5t0OzEccMST4QQwKE2G9A-8mt5hjG/view?usp=sharing Video: https://youtu.be/tdb1ABrAgSw





