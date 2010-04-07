Wild FX

The Expert Advisor (hereinafter EA)
WILD FX
What can our automated trading system do?
• It can automatically open positions at predetermined price levels.
• Set the individual number of pending orders and the distances in Pips between them.
• Define the number of orders separately for Buy and Sell.
• Pending orders including Stop Loss and Take Profit (hereinafter only SL and TP) are hidden from the broker.
• Set pending orders, including a common SL.
• Instant opening and closing of positions using a button.
• Show current loss / profit in a button directly in the chart.
• Show average prices in the chart (long position as green line and short position as red line).
• Show average price with or without swap points.
• Open a position repeatedly when it reaches TP and the price returns to its original value.
• Use the Stop Sell and Stop Buy buttons to temporarily interrupt EA activity for each direction separately.
• Set the TP value in the currency of the account.
• Disable or enable Friday trading.
• Close trading after reaching the set daily TP.
• Trade in a preferred time zone.
• Allows you to move the batches of pending orders to the levels you specify in the chart and reopen the trade at these positions without having to change the spacing in the settings.

• Trade fully automatically on the basis of indicators with an own setting of their parameters (Bollinger bands, Stochastic, RSI) individually or in combination.

Recommended indicators and template: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1doJ0z99NKihwKOAeVbP7mRk-lKdLQKvH/view?usp=sharing

Guide PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JxscHscvPpxn0luFvZC2O14Kd9YLH_f2/view?usp=sharing

Guide PDF CZ: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wAx5t0OzEccMST4QQwKE2G9A-8mt5hjG/view?usp=sharing

Video: https://youtu.be/tdb1ABrAgSw



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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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