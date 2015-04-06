TG AveraEdge MT4

Avera Edge (EA) employs an averaging strategy designed for long-term profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening.  Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices.

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Demidov
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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